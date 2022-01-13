Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for December

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.4 p/litre to 31.9p/litre.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.5 cent/litre to pay 40 cent/litre inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Global dairy markets are relatively strong with a general balance in supply and demand worldwide and strong demand in Asia.

The recent global surge in the new variant of Covid-19 has had a moderating effect on economic activity across every continent including disruption and restrictions which have affected normal global trading patterns and market trends over several weeks.