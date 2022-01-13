Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for December

The Board of Lakeland Dairies has decided the co-operative’s milk price for December.

Thursday, 13th January 2022

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.4 p/litre to 31.9p/litre.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.5 cent/litre to pay 40 cent/litre inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Global dairy markets are relatively strong with a general balance in supply and demand worldwide and strong demand in Asia.

The recent global surge in the new variant of Covid-19 has had a moderating effect on economic activity across every continent including disruption and restrictions which have affected normal global trading patterns and market trends over several weeks.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the mar­ket.

