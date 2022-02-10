Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for January

The Board of Lakeland Dairies has decided the co-operative’s milk price for January, with an increase of 0.8p/litre to 32.7p/litre.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by one cent/litre to pay 41 cent/litre inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6 per cent fat and 3.3 per cent protein.

There is a general stability at present in global dairy markets with a balance in supply and demand, positive trends in dairy commodities and improvements in consumer sentiment as economies continue their reopening.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...