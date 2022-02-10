Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for January
Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price in Northern Ireland.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:14 pm
The Board of Lakeland Dairies has decided the co-operative’s milk price for January, with an increase of 0.8p/litre to 32.7p/litre.
In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by one cent/litre to pay 41 cent/litre inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6 per cent fat and 3.3 per cent protein.
There is a general stability at present in global dairy markets with a balance in supply and demand, positive trends in dairy commodities and improvements in consumer sentiment as economies continue their reopening.
Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor market developments.