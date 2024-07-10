Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in June with the base price increasing from last month.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 35.8p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in June which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

A base price of 43.5/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for June milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0/5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market remains largely similar to last month with no significant changes in the supply demand balance.

Base price increases to 35.8p/litre. (Pic: Lakeland Dairies)

Weather and grazing conditions on the island have improved but remain a constant challenge for farmers.