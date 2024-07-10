Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for June
The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in June with the base price increasing from last month.
Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 35.8p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in June which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.
A base price of 43.5/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for June milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0/5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.
The market remains largely similar to last month with no significant changes in the supply demand balance.
Weather and grazing conditions on the island have improved but remain a constant challenge for farmers.
Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.