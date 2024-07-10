Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for June

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in June with the base price increasing from last month.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 35.8p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in June which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

A base price of 43.5/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for June milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0/5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

The market remains largely similar to last month with no significant changes in the supply demand balance.

Base price increases to 35.8p/litre. (Pic: Lakeland Dairies)

Weather and grazing conditions on the island have improved but remain a constant challenge for farmers.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.

