Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for March

On average, Lakeland Dairies will pay out over 39 pence/litre for March milk in Northern Ireland, including adjustments for constituents and quality and volume bonuses. Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 3.6 cent/litre to pay 47.1 cent/litre inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6 per cent fat and 3.3 per cent protein. On average, the Lakeland Dairies pay out in ROI will be over 50.28 cent/litre for March milk. Dairy markets continue to be stable, underpinned by moderate levels of supply in key dairy producing regions and solid demand in key markets. On-farm and dairy processing costs have increased significantly on every front. Lakeland Dairies said it will continue to monitor market developments.