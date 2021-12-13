Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for November

Lakeland Dairies will pay a milk price of 31.5p/litre.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 1.22 cent per litre and will pay a base milk price of 39.22cpl, including VAT, for milk at 3.6 per cent fat and 3.3 per cent protein.

Global dairy markets remain stable with currently reliable levels of demand overall and a lower rate of growth in supply from the main dairy producing regions.

Strong demand and consumption in Asia continues to be a positive factor.