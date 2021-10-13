Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for September

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.6p/litre to 30.10p/litre.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its base milk price by 1 cpl to 37.5 cpl, including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Global dairy markets remain steady at present with some seasonal adjustments in milk supply taking place across Europe, and currently stable patterns of international demand, while economies around the world continue in various stages of recovery from the pandemic.