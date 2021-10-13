Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for September
The Board of Lakeland Dairies has increased the co-operative’s milk price for September.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:52 pm
In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.6p/litre to 30.10p/litre.
In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its base milk price by 1 cpl to 37.5 cpl, including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.
Global dairy markets remain steady at present with some seasonal adjustments in milk supply taking place across Europe, and currently stable patterns of international demand, while economies around the world continue in various stages of recovery from the pandemic.
Lakeland Dairies says it will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.