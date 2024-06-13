Lakeland Dairies to pay 35.3p/l for May milk supplies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in May with the base price held as well as the continuation of the 0.8p/l input supports.

Milk suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 34.5p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in May. The base price has been held from last month and includes the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. A 0.8p/l Input Support Payment continues to be paid on top of the base price.

The all-in base price for NI suppliers is 35.3p/l for milk supplied in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A base price of 41.9/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for May milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI). The price has been held from last month and includes the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. A 1c/l Input Support Payment continues to be paid to all ROI suppliers. The all-in base price for suppliers in ROI is 42.9p/l for May.

A Lakeland Dairies vehicle exits a farm after collecting milk.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said: "Although weather conditions have improved and become more manageable in general, challenges around grazing and grass growth remain. Therefore, we have decided to maintain the input support payment to support our farmers at this time.

"While sentiment around global dairy markets have turned more positive in recent weeks, there is some uncertainty over the long-term activity of buyers in the market. Global supplies remain subdued which is the main determining factor in the recent volatility of the markets.