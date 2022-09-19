Lakeview Fine Guy crowned champion

The pre-sale show was judged by Aaron Myles and generously sponsored by Sam Ritchie, Smyths Flakes Strabane Mills.

The club wish to extend their thanks to Aaron for taking time to judge the competition and to Strabane Mills for their sponsorship.

Mr Myles made his top choice in the shearling ram class from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. Corbo Ewe 2, a Tullagh Dragon son out of a Hartside All Star daughter later sold to top the Shearling trade at £819.

Judge Aaron Myles hands over the Strabane Mills Ltd Champion rosette to Gary Beacomâ€TMs Lakeview exhibit, Lakeview Fine Guy, an Alderview Explosive son, handled by Adrian Liggett. Also pictured is Sam Ritchie representing sponsor Strabane Mills Ltd

Next for leading prices in the shearling rams was Henry Gamble’s first into the ring selling at £630. He is Springwell Etzebeth, a Millars Dimitri son with a lean index of 179. This sheep’s pen mate Springwell Exotic stood third place in Mr Myles’s shearling line-up, a Maineview Daredevil son and sold for £609. Cynthia Aiken took the same money for Carnew Eddie, a Sportsmans Batman son out of a Springwell Voltage daughter which stood second in the pre-sale judging.

Mr Myles chose his first placed ram lamb and Strabane Mills champion from Gary Beacom’s Lakeview pen. Lakeview Fine Guy, an Alderview Explosive son out of a Plasucha bred dam later sold for £819. Selling for the same money was the Strabane Mills reserve champion from Stanley and Martin Warnock’s Straidarran pen. He is a Tamnamoney Decimus son out of a dam by Tamnamoney Casanova. But if was a lamb from Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater pen which led the sale, selling for the top price of the day at £903. He is a son of 6.5K Craighead Eyecatcher out of a Fairywater homebred dam by Fairywater Valiant.

Mr Myles selected his winning shearling ewe J Wilson and J Wilson Moses Blackstown Flock, a Kiltariff Donkey Kong daughter out of an Auldhouseburn Black Magic mother. Messrs Price Loanends caught the judge’s eye with their homebred Shearling ewe, a Loanends Cobalt daughter for second place.

Other leading prices

J Browne 640gns; 520gns

B Williamson 620gns

A Liggett 600gns; 600gns

C Aiken 560gns

G Beacom 520gns; 500gns

J Wilson and J Wilson Moses 520gns

M Patterson 540gns; 520gns

A Fyffe 500gns

B Hanthorn 500gns

Strabane Mills championship results

Shearling ram

1 Adrian Liggett Corbo

2 Cynthia Aiken Carnew

3 Henry Gamble Springwell

4 Gary Beacom Lakeview

5 Messrs Price Loanends

Ram lambs

1 Gary Beacom Lakeview

2 Stanley and Martin Warnock Straidarran

3 Mark Patterson Alderview

4 Alan Gledinning Lylehill

5 Cynthia Aiken Carnew

6 Jacqueline Browne Drumeagle

Shearling ewe

1 J Wilson and J Wilson Moses Blackstown

2 Messrs Price Loanends

Champion: Gary Beacom Lakeview

Reserve champion: Stanley and Martin Warnock Straidarran