Lakeview Fine Guy crowned champion
The NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club returned for their annual Texel sale in Omagh led by auctioneer Richard Beattie, Beattie Livestock Sales
The pre-sale show was judged by Aaron Myles and generously sponsored by Sam Ritchie, Smyths Flakes Strabane Mills.
The club wish to extend their thanks to Aaron for taking time to judge the competition and to Strabane Mills for their sponsorship.
Mr Myles made his top choice in the shearling ram class from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. Corbo Ewe 2, a Tullagh Dragon son out of a Hartside All Star daughter later sold to top the Shearling trade at £819.
Next for leading prices in the shearling rams was Henry Gamble’s first into the ring selling at £630. He is Springwell Etzebeth, a Millars Dimitri son with a lean index of 179. This sheep’s pen mate Springwell Exotic stood third place in Mr Myles’s shearling line-up, a Maineview Daredevil son and sold for £609. Cynthia Aiken took the same money for Carnew Eddie, a Sportsmans Batman son out of a Springwell Voltage daughter which stood second in the pre-sale judging.
Mr Myles chose his first placed ram lamb and Strabane Mills champion from Gary Beacom’s Lakeview pen. Lakeview Fine Guy, an Alderview Explosive son out of a Plasucha bred dam later sold for £819. Selling for the same money was the Strabane Mills reserve champion from Stanley and Martin Warnock’s Straidarran pen. He is a Tamnamoney Decimus son out of a dam by Tamnamoney Casanova. But if was a lamb from Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater pen which led the sale, selling for the top price of the day at £903. He is a son of 6.5K Craighead Eyecatcher out of a Fairywater homebred dam by Fairywater Valiant.
Mr Myles selected his winning shearling ewe J Wilson and J Wilson Moses Blackstown Flock, a Kiltariff Donkey Kong daughter out of an Auldhouseburn Black Magic mother. Messrs Price Loanends caught the judge’s eye with their homebred Shearling ewe, a Loanends Cobalt daughter for second place.
Other leading prices
J Browne 640gns; 520gns
B Williamson 620gns
A Liggett 600gns; 600gns
C Aiken 560gns
G Beacom 520gns; 500gns
J Wilson and J Wilson Moses 520gns
M Patterson 540gns; 520gns
A Fyffe 500gns
B Hanthorn 500gns
Strabane Mills championship results
Shearling ram
1 Adrian Liggett Corbo
2 Cynthia Aiken Carnew
3 Henry Gamble Springwell
4 Gary Beacom Lakeview
5 Messrs Price Loanends
Ram lambs
1 Gary Beacom Lakeview
2 Stanley and Martin Warnock Straidarran
3 Mark Patterson Alderview
4 Alan Gledinning Lylehill
5 Cynthia Aiken Carnew
6 Jacqueline Browne Drumeagle
Shearling ewe
1 J Wilson and J Wilson Moses Blackstown
2 Messrs Price Loanends
Champion: Gary Beacom Lakeview
Reserve champion: Stanley and Martin Warnock Straidarran
The NI Texel Club have further sales coming up with Swatragh 22nd September, Hilltown 23rd September; Ballymena 26th, Markethill 28th September, Lisahally 29th September, Gortin 14th October and Ballymena 17th October. For further information contact club secretary on 07791679112. Catalogues available for download www.texel.uk.