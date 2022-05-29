Lamb growth rates are well back this year

“Recent surveys have confirmed the scale of the cut back on inputs used by livestock farmers this year,” confirmed Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health.

He added: “The significant drop-off in fertiliser usage has had a dramatic impact on the quantities of grass available to ewes and lambs.

“Reduced meal usage has compounded to the problem by significantly impacting on a ewe’s ability to produce high quality milk.

Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health

“And, of course the end result is a significant reduction in lamb growth rates.”

The coming days will see farmers gathering their flocks to check for coccidiosis and/or to worm their lambs.”

Paul Elwood said: “For many producers this will represent a first opportunity to really gauge the progress their lambs have made since turnout. And many will be in for a bit of a shock when they get a real close up look at this year’s lamb crop.

The impact of reduced nutrition levels on lamb health has been well documented. At the heart of the matter is the reduced capacity of animals’ immune system to fend off disease.”

Paul Elwood said: “Under such circumstances the ability of a young lamb to make best use of the forage and feeding available to it is also significantly diminished.

“Providing the correct balance of trace minerals is vitally important when it comes to nurturing the immune system of all animals. And this principle is particularly relevant, where young lambs are concerned.”

However, there is ample evidence to confirm that Liquid Gold Sheep will significantly boost lamb growth rates under all circumstances.

The entire Liquid Gold range contains a range of chelated minerals and vitamins. It has been formulated to ensure that lambs receive the correct balance of micronutrients in a form which can be easily taken up and delivered quickly to their sites of action within the body.

Significantly, Zinc, Manganese, Copper and Iron made available solely in a chelated form. Liquid Gold also contains nucleotides, which will boost red blood cell counts.

Liquid Gold Sheep has been comprehensively trialled here in Northern Ireland. The results confirm that drenched lambs will secure up to 50% higher daily growth rates than those not receiving the product.

Paul Elwood said: “Our trial work has shown that, on average, lambs drenched with Liquid Gold Sheep will be 1.24 kilos heavier than their untreated counterparts after five weeks.

“Given current deadweight prices, this works out an extra £3 profit per lamb.

“Lambs at three months of age should receive a 10ml dose: those at two months of age require 7½ml.”

He concluded: “The respective costs work out at a maximum of 50p and 37p/head respectively. Given current lamb prices, the payback on this investment is more than significant.”