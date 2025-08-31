Lamb is a divisive meat and one many people have pre-perceived ideas about

Monday is the start of the tenth annual Love Lamb Week. It was started by Cumbrian-based sheep farmer Rachel Lumley to highlight how tasty, versatile and easy lamb is to cook with.

Time flies as I can vividly remember the first campaign like it was yesterday. At that time Northern Ireland consumed less lamb than any of the home nations and I suspect the statistics haven’t changed much. Lamb is a divisive meat and one that many people have pre-perceived ideas about. They often cite the smell as a reason for not eating the meat. This has me perplexed because for me there’s nothing nicer than the smell of a lovely leg of lamb roasting in the oven. I have a barbecue with a rotisserie attachment and it has been known to convert the most fervent of lamb haters! It’s very hard to resist lamb cooked over coal. For the last bit of cooking I brush it with Burren Balsamics whiskey aged balsamic vinegar and it has a magical effect. You can buy lamb leg steaks, brush with a little oil, season with salt and place on the barbecue. Anoint with the whiskey vinegar and you will have something very delicious.

Lamb koftas are a user friendly lamb dish that use lamb mince. Lamb mince is relatively cheap, versatile and so tasty. The meat is combined with spices, onion, crumbs and garlic, moulded into little oval rugby ball shapes and cooked on a hot pan or outside grill. I’ve added a recipe for naan breads and a roast onion and gherkin mayonnaise. Grilled lamb, freshly made bread and a piquant dressing – what’s not to love?

We tend to think of lamb as big joints that need lots of cooking but you can fry up some strips of lamb leg steaks in the time it would take to look out the menu of your local takeaway. My other recipe is for a Chinese lamb Shaanxi dish where lamb is stir fried with ginger, garlic, aromatics, soy, honey and vinegar. A toot of whiskey could be added if you wish for some complex added heat. You could serve this with rice but the recipe here calls for potatoes fried and finished with sesame oil. Some steamed pak choi completes the dish and all ready in half an hour.

Lamb is the most natural of meats – it grazes on hillsides and is of a place. Not something you could say about most of the chicken we consume? We have some of the best meat in the world here and lamb is no exception so this week if you’re not a lover maybe this is the time to give it another try?