Lambing Season: A critical time for ewes and lambs

Lambing season is one of the busiest and most critical periods for sheep farmers.

The health and wellbeing of both ewes and their lambs during this time can significantly impact the success of the flock for the year ahead. Proper care and management are key to ensuring that lambs get the healthiest start possible, and that ewes recover smoothly after birth.

One of the first and most important aspects of lambing is ensuring that lambs receive colostrum in the first few hours of life. Colostrum is packed with essential antibodies that help boost the lamb’s immune system and protect it against disease. This first feed should be given as soon as possible after birth, ideally within the first two hours. Farmers should also monitor the lamb’s ability to nurse and, if needed, assist the lamb or ewe to ensure a good feed.

A clean, warm environment is equally essential for both lambs and ewes. Lambs are particularly vulnerable to cold stress, which can lead to hypothermia and death if not addressed quickly. Ensuring that the lambing area is dry and free from drafts will reduce the risk of chill. It’s also important to ensure that the ewe has access to fresh water and good-quality feed, as she needs the nutrition to recover and produce milk for her lamb.

Throughout lambing, farmers need to stay vigilant for signs that may indicate complications. Ewes can sometimes face difficulties during birth, and being prepared to manage these situations is crucial for the health of both the ewe and her lambs. The sooner issues are identified and addressed, the better the chances of a successful outcome.

For those who are new to lambing, or for those looking to refresh their skills, proper training is invaluable. Lantra’s Lambing Techniques course is designed to help you navigate the season with confidence. The course covers essential topics such as preparing for lambing, recognising and managing complications, and offering support to both ewes and lambs throughout the process.

Lambing is a demanding time, but with the right knowledge and preparation, it’s also one of the most rewarding. By investing in proper care for your ewes and lambs, you’re setting the stage for a healthy, productive season ahead. To learn more about Lantra’s Lambing Techniques course, visit www.lantra.co.uk