A Co Derry/Londonderry farmer was in for a surprise when his ewe had five lambs recently.

It was a first for Andrew McKinley from Ardmore, who has been farming for 50 years.

The quintuplets arrived around 10pm on Monday 24 March and all of them are doing brilliant!