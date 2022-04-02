Lambing Time: The three Q’s of colostrum - The battle with Ecoli

The 3 Q’s of Colostrum should be followed in order to give your lambs the best start possible:

Quantity - A newborn lamb should receive 50ml/kg bodyweight within the first 2 hours of birth and a total of 200mls/kg over the first 24 hours of life.

Quality - Colostrum with a reading of >22% on a BRIX refractometer is a good indication that this is good quality and equates to 50g/L of IgG antibodies.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quickly - The new born lamb must receive its first feed within 2-4 hours of birth (ideally sooner).

The preferred choice of colostrum is from the dam. However, if sufficient quantity/quality isn’t available then consider the Mayo Healthcare MonoShield lamb colostrum as a supplement!

The MonoShield lamb colostrum contains the unique novel iodophor technology which is also in our MonoShield Lamb tablets.

This iodophor technology, has been adapted by Mayo HealthCare and the National University of Ireland to be safe to use in the animal nutrition industry.

The WHO (World Health Organisation) has stated that the use of iodophors in the correct concentrations is effective in the fight against E. coli in Humans.

Different government and non-government entities from the UK (including Northern Ireland) and further afield have claimed that watery mouth in lambs is caused by colonisation of the small intestine by E. coli with rapid multiplication and release of toxins. This leads to the all too obvious dreaded Watery Mouth symptoms we all expect in the affected lambs.

Whilst lambing indoors, the possibility of the new-born lambs picking up the infection is decreased by ensuring:

- Optimum condition of Ewes (Lamb birthweight, good quality and adequate colostrum)

- The 3 Q’s of colostrum

- The effort to ensure minimum exposure to E. coli to the lamb in first 24 hours by use of Iodine on Navels at birth and good dry clean bedding.