Lambs at foot selling to £285 and ewes to £225 at Gortin
A firm trade this week with ewes making £225 and ewe with lamb at foot making £285.
By Darryl Armitage
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Lambs
M Brogan £127/25.5kg C Tracey £124.50/26kg D Fleming £123.50/25kg Y Rogers £123/30kg B Dooher £122.50/25.5kg J McBride £122/24kg J McGaughey £122/26.5kg £118/23kg L Young £122/25kg C McAweaney £120.50/25kg W Moore £120/24kg B Douglas £119.50/26.5kg W Gilmore ££118/24.50kg U Barnes £118/23kg P Conway £117/24kg A Speer £116/23kg D Fleming £115/24kg C McCullagh £115/24kg King Farms £109/21.5kg and D Devine £109/22kg £107/21kg.
Ewes
D Hempton £225 £175 £150 G Beacom £123 J McCanny £121 Preston Farms £115 CA Coulter £110 £102 J McCrea £108 and J Donaghy £105.
Ewes and lambs
S Porter £285 £245 £215 £215 £195 and £190.