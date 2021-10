Lambs sell to £115 at Gortin

News you can trust since 1963

Tricked-Out Tractors: With the series returning, could this be a restoration project of your own?

FFA hits out over New Zealand and Australia trade deals

Farm businesses are already taking ‘practical steps’ to tackle climate change

A case of avian influenza (bird flu) has been confirmed

Tricked-Out Tractors series returns to BBC One NI

Top price of £1653 for Lim bull at Saintfield

Belfast farm apologises for milk incident. Are there health benefits to raw milk and who should avoid it?

RECORD BREAKING: Watch the moment this champion heifer sold to £4,700 at Markethill

FAT EWES: S Smith £154, £146, £140, £136, £136, £134, £134, £134, J O’Neill £146, £137, £136, £136, £121, £115, E Loughran £125, K Gallagher £120, J Browne £110, £91, J Loughran £94, £91, £86, R Greer £85, B Devlin £85, S Galbraith £84, C Armstrong £82, E O’Hagan £81, A Hamilton £77, J Conway £74, P Todd £74 and O Parkhill £70.