Lambs sell to £139 at Saintfield

News you can trust since 1963

This Farming Life: Preparations are being made for a very special arrival

Horses left with swollen legs following ‘traumatic’ forest hack

This Farming Life: Locations and families starring in series five

Mourne Blackface Ewe Lambs sell to £1000 at Hilltown Mart

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

Act now to get fertiliser on farm for 2022

Guide price of €5,000,000 for modern dairy complex with 345 acres of farmland

WATCH: NI farmer impaled by tine thanks emergency teams who saved his life

Lambs sold to £139. Stores sold to £5.84 per kg - 19kg £111. Ewes sold to £160.