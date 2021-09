Lambs selling to £107 per head at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold from 400p to 420p per kilo for 24.5k at £103 each from a Whitecross farmer and also for a Magheralin producer.

Main trade from £100 to £107 per head.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 430p to 455p per kilo for 20k at £91 each from a Tynan farmer followed by 447p for 20.9k at £93.50 each from a Portadown producer.

Top price for middleweights at £103.50 each for 23.8k 434p from a Portadown farmer.

A very large entry of stores sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality light pens selling from 520p to 590p per kilo for 34 lambs 14.4k at £85 each from a Tandragee farmer followed by 586p per kilo for 14.5k at £85 each from a Cullyhanna farmer.

A Castlewellan producer received 583p per kilo for 13.9k at £81 each.

Stronger stores sold to 530p per kilo for 17k at £90 each from a Hilltown farmer, followed by 518p for 17k at £88 each from a Newtownstewart farmer.

Main demand for stronger stores sold from 470p to 518p per kilo.

The 210 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.

Fleshed ewes sold from £110 to £167 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

Another full yard of breeding ewes sold in a steady demand with hoggets selling to a top of £225 each with others at £200, £188 and £180 each.

Main demand for good quality hoggets from £150 to £175 each.

Heavy lambs

Whitecross farmer : 24.5k £103 420p : Loughgilly farmer : 24.5k £103 420p : Magheralin producer : 24.5k £103 420p : Tassagh seller : 24.3k £101.50 418p : Poyntzpass seller : 24.2k £101 417p : Tandragee producer : 25k £104 416p : Newtownstewart producer : 24.5k £101 412p and Keady farmer : 24.4k £99 406p.

Middleweight lambs

Tynan seller : 20k £91 455p : Portadown producer : 20.9k £93.50 447p ; Mullabawn farmer : 20.2k £90 446p : Armagh producer : 20.7k £92 445p : Killylea farmer : 20.4k £90.50 444p : Pomeroy seller : 20.9k £92 440p : Magheralin producer : 22.5k £99 440p and Tynan farmer : 22.3k £98 439p.

Light store lambs

Tandragee seller : 14.4k £85 590p : Cullyhanna producer : 14.5k £85 586p : Castlewellan producer : 13.9k £81 583p : Tynan farmer : 10.7k £62 579p : Hilltown seller : 15.2k £88 579p : Cullyhanna farmer : 15.4k £88.50 575p : Dromore seller : 10.5k £60 571p and Tynan farmer : 13.6k £77 566p.

Strong stores