Lambs selling to £131 per head at Massereene

Lambs selling from 500p to 556p and selling up to £131 per head.

Prices: Carrowdore producer 5 lambs 23kg at £128 = 556p. Randalstown producer 67 lambs 21kg at £115.50 = 550p. Crumlin producer 38 lambs 23kg at £126 = 548p. Ballinderry producer 35 lambs 23kg at £125 = 543p.Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £111 = 541p. Carrowdore producer 6 lambs 23kg at £123 = 534p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 21kg at £112, = 533p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 21kg at £112 = 533p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 21kg at £111 = 528p. Ballymena producer 3 lambs 23kg at £118= 513p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 24kg at £123 = 512p.

Heavy lambs: Ballycarry producer single lamb 37kg at £131. Newtownards producer 19 lambs 27kg at £130. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 27kg at £129.50. Ballycarry producer 4 lambs 26kg at £129. Antrim producer 20 lambs 28kg at £129. Antrim producer 11 lambs 21kg at £128. Lisburn producer 15 lambs 25.5kg at £128. Glenarm producer single lamb 530Kgs at £128. Ballycarry producer 10 lambs 24.5kg at £128. Dundrod producer 31 lambs 26.5kg at £127.50. Antrim producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £127.50. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 25kg at £127.50. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 24.5kg at £127.50. Mallusk producer 23 lambs 26kg at £127.50. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 26kg at £127. Ballynahinch producer 40 lambs 25.5kg at £127. Ballyutoag producer 5 lambs 25kg at £127. Ballynure producer 10 lambs 26kg at £127. Newtownards producer 11 lambs 26kg at £126. Larne producer 10 lambs 26kg at £126. Doagh producer 35 lambs 24kg at £126. Ballinderry producer 31 lambs 26kg at £126.