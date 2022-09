Lambs to £130 at Hilltown Saleyard

Ewes: Dromara farmer £160, Rathfriland farmer £114, Kilcoo farmer £110, Dromara farmer £110, Rostrevor farmer £100, Mayobridge farmer £100, Hilltown farmer £95 and Kilcoo farmer £94.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £130 for 24.5kg (530ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 24.8kg (517ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 24.8kg (476ppk), Hilltown farmer £113 for 23.6kg (479ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107.50 for 23.6kg (455ppk), Belfast farmer £106 for 24kg (441ppk), Dromara farmer £101.50 for 24.8kg (409ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 22kg (455ppk), Belfast farmer £98 for 22.7kg (432ppk), Hilltown farmer £96 for 22.8kg (421ppk), Hilltown farmer £95.50 for 22.5kg (424ppk), Cabra farmer £94 for 21.8kg (431ppk), Mayobridge farmer £90 for 21kg (429ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £90 for 20.6kg (437ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £88.50 for 19.9kg (445ppk), Kilkeel farmer £87 for 17.3kg (503ppk), Ballyward farmer £85.50 for 17.3kg (494ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 17.4kg (488ppk), Killowen farmer £85 for 17.5kg (486ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84 for 15.9kg (528ppk), Mayobridge farmer £84 for 16.4kg (512ppk), Hilltown farmer £84 for 16.3kg (515ppk), Mayobridge farmer £82 for 16.8kg (488ppk), Rostrevor farmer £81 for 15.7kg (516ppk), Ballyward farmer £80.50 for 15.5kg (519ppk), Rostrevor farmer £80 for 16kg (500ppk), Castlewellan farmer £80 for 16.5kg (485ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 16.1kg (484ppk), Ballyward farmer £76 for 15.6kg (487ppk), Ballyward farmer £75 for 14.4kg (521ppk), Cabra farmer £74 for 15.5kg (477ppk), Hilltown farmer £73 for 12.9kg (566ppk), Rathfriland farmer £70 for 14kg (500ppk), Rathfriland farmer £69 for 13.9kg (496ppk), Rostrevor farmer £69 for 14.3kg (482ppk), Cabra farmer £68 for 13.6kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £66 for 12.7kg (519ppk) and Cabra farmer £66 for 12.2kg (541ppk).

Another large entry of sheep on Saturday 17th September saw fat lambs sell to £108.50.