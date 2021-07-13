Lambs to £150 and Fat Ewes to £186 at Swatragh

650 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £186.00. Over 1,300 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £150.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices:

Heavy weight:

Ballymoney producer; 35kg at £150.00 = 4.29p; Dungiven producer; 29kg at £148.00 = 5.10p; Glarryford producer; 29kg at £134.00 = 4.62p; Cookstown producer; 29kg at £133.00 = 4.59p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £131.00 = 5.04p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £129.00 = 4.96p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £129.00 = 4.78p; Magherafelt producer; 26kg at £129.00 = 4.96p; Loughgiel producer; 30kg at £129.00 = 4.30p; Moneymore producer; 28kg at £127.00 = 4.54p; Coleraine producer; 24.5kg at £126.00 = 5.14p; Crumlin producer; 25kg at £125.50 = 5.02p; Magherafelt producer; 25.8kg at £125.00 = 4.84p; Limavady producer; 24.5kg at £123.50 = 5.04p.

Mid weight:

Drumsurn producer; 23kg at £122.00 =5.30p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £120.00 = 5.22p; Kilrea producer; 23.2kg at £119.50 = 5.15p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £117.50 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 23.6kg at £117.00 = 4.96p; Ballymena producer; 22kg at £116.50 = 5.30p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £116.00 = 4.94p; Loughgiel producer; 22.75kg at £116.00 = 5.10p; Maghera producer; 22.25kg at £115.00 = 5.17p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £115.00 = 5.11p; Draperstown producer; 22.6kg at £114.50 = 5.07p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £114.00 = 4.85p; Limavady producer; 23.4kg at £114.00 = 4.87p; Ballymoney producer; 22.7kg at £113.50 = 5.00p; Claudy producer; 22.5kg at £113.50 = 5.04p; Claudy producer; 21.6kg at £113.50 = 5.25p.

Light weight:

Tobermore producer; 19.7kg at £102.50 = 5.20p; Dungiven producer; 19.8kg at £97.50 =4.92p; Inishrush producer; 19.8kg at 96.50 = 4.87p; Cookstown producer; 19.75kg at £96.50 = 4.89p; Dungiven producer; 19kg at £95.50 = 5.03p; Feeny producer; 18.75kg at £95.00 = 5.07p; Garvagh producer; 19.8kg at £94.50 =4.77p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at 91.00 = 5.35p; Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £89.50 = 5.11p; Garvagh producer; 15.4kg at £84.00 = 5.45p.