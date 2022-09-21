Lanark bred ewe lambs prices to £520 at Armoy
A fantastic show of Lanark bred ewe lambs met with a phenomenal trade, selling to a top price of £520, quality was great and so was the trade.
Leading prices
E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 1, £520, 4, £300. Camillus Conway, Omagh, 11, £255, 11, £240, 12, £230, 7, £230, 12, £205, 12, 205, 12, £195, 12, £175, 12, £162, 12, £158, 12, £155, 10, £154, 10, £150, 10, £146. Damian McSwiggan, Plumbridge, 10, £254, 10, £205, 10, £160, 10, £152, 10, £150. J Brannigan, 12, £270, 12, £230. Chas McNamee, 9, £140. Nevin McEldowney, Draperstown, 10, £140. M Conway, Draperstown, 10, £146. Aine Cassley, Armoy, 9, £148. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 12, £140, 12, £136, 12, £130, 13, £126. Shane Delargy, Cushendall, 8, £138, 11, £126. Oliver Duffin, Cargan, 12, £130, 12, £118, 23, £112, 9, £124. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 6, £130, 3, £128. A and SP McCarry, Loughguile, 7, £175, 6, £128.Thomas McLaughlin, 12, £142, 12, £136. Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 12, £120. Chas Philips, Draperstown, 7, £142, 8, £132. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 3, £132, 10, £130. R and J McGill, Ballyvoy, 9, £135, 8, £118, 9, £116, 9, £114. Joe O’Kane, Cranagh, 10, £138, 10, £118. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, 12, £144. Jas McQuillan, Martinstown, 4, £160, 4, £150.
Cast ewes sold to £110, with just under 500 on offer.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
