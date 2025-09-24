Lanark ewe lambs selling to £425 at annual sale at Armoy Mart
Leading prices
Camillus Conway, Omagh, 7, £425, 12, £380, 12, £370, 12, £360, 12, £355, 12, £350, 11, £305, 12, £300, 12, £305, 12, £305, 12, £305, 11, £290, 11, £305. Damien McSwiggan, Gortin, 10, £340, 10, £320, 10, £204. Thomas McLaughlin, Claudy, 14, £320, 14, £290, 12, £280. Martin McKay, Cushendun, 10, £275. Nevin McEldowney, Draperstown, 8, £234, 7, £220, 15, £212, 5, £210. Shane Delargy, Cushendall, 10, £295, 10, £220, 14, £200. D Kelly, Gortin, 7, £230, 8, £200, 7, £190. KP O’Kane, Claudy, 14, £205, 25, £180. Pat Sheerin, Draperstown, 10, £195. Martin Delargy, Cushendall, 10, £195. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 12, £215, 12, £204, 12, £200. Ruairi McAteer, Castlederg, 5, £225, 9, £205, 5, £190. Karl Kelly, Cranagh, 8, £225, 11, £210, 11, £190. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 8, £205. Brendan McCullagh, Draperstown, 12, £170, 11, £170.
Cull ewes
Carnlough farmer, 10, Brokenmouthed ewes, £185. AJ and JJ Murphy, Cushendun, Brokenmouthed ewes, 10, £172, 10, £150, 7, £152, 10, £150. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, broken/ewes, 12, £145, 36, £130.
Auctioneers: Danny McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
