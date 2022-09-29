Land based sector must be consulted on NI AD policy, says UFU

Deputy president, John McLenaghan, gave a presentation at the event providing detail on the benefits of aerobic digestion and digestate in farming systems, and the importance of land-based sectors being involved in policy development.

Speaking after the forum, UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “Anaerobic digestion in NI provides a solution to the ongoing trilemma faced by environment/land use and energy policy changes.

“The UFU previously commented on the potential for biomethane in NI. However, it needs to be stressed that due to livestock farming being best suited to the local landscape, the focus needs to shift to encourage livestock farmers to recognise the benefits of biomethane production. This includes reduced carbon footprint and reliance on conventional manufactured fertilisers which would have economic gains as energy prices continue to rise.

