SCOTTISH Land and Estates, the rural business organisation has given its ‘unstinting support’ for the creation of a new Wildlife and Species Forum.

The establishment of the forum was announced at the Royal Highland Show on Friday (21 June) at Ingliston by Jim Fairlie, Minister for Agriculture.

The forum will facilitate engagement between land management interests, Ministers and senior officials on key areas of wildlife, species and associated land management policy.

Ministers and officials will explore collaborative policy opportunities that align with a just transition to net zero.

Jim Fairlie, Minister for Agriculture and Ross Ewing, Director of Moorland at Scottish Land & Estates. (Pic: Freelance)

Ross Ewing, Director of Moorland at Scottish Land and Estates, said: “We wholeheartedly welcome this announcement by the Scottish Government and NatureScot and give the creation of the forum our unstinting support.

“This is something that we, alongside NFUS, urged NatureScot to embrace particularly at a time when the regulator is taking on additional licensing responsibilities.