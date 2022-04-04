Land Mobility is acting to ‘square’ the generational renewal circle

He explained:“This is particularly so in the case of young people who did not inherit a farm or who do not have the financial wherewithal to buy one.

“And it is in this context that Land Mobility is playing a key role.

“Over the past 4½ years almost 14,000ac have been dedicated to long terms leasing and other land tenure agreements.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McCallister, the man in charge of Northern Ireland's Land Mobility Programme

“These arrangements are giving young people that all-important foothold on the farming ladder.”

John continued:“The momentum behind Land Mobility continues to grow. The progress made is all the more remarkable given the programme’s launch in the teeth of Brexit.

“This was directly followed by a global pandemic and now a deep international financial crisis.

“The need for generational renewal within agriculture has never been greater. Food security is now a key priority and there’s no doubt that young people will be required in greater numbers than ever to make this a reality.”

But as John also points out, the Land Mobility programme is only part of the solution to the challenge of generational renewal within farming.

“There are a number of straightforward steps can be taken by the relevant authorities to help make this happen,” he further explained.

“One of these would be to make it easier for young people to secure their own herd and farm business numbers.

“The need for dynamic tax change within agriculture is also obvious.

“Steps to this end have already been taken in the Republic of Ireland, where the momentum behind farm generational renewal has increased exponentially.

“Steps must also be taken to ensure that the farm support measures already in place for young farmers are retained and built upon.

“The intelligent use of national reserve funding can be looked at in this context.”

The coming weeks will see John continuing to interact with all the major stakeholder groups within agriculture, in order to further promote the principles behind land mobility.

He continued:“Significant change is coming down the track in the way that agriculture goes about its business. And the industry needs large numbers of young, highly trained and motivated people to ensure that it can be put on a sustainable footing for the future.”

John is also confirming that the number of ‘match-ups’ facilitated by the Land Mobility programme continues to grow.

He concluded:“Inquiries are coming in from all parts of Northern Ireland with all the main sectors represented in equal manner.”

Listed below are the April 2022 Land Mobility match-ups. If any of these opportunities are of interest to you, contact John McCallister (pictured). Phone: 07833 668602 or e mail: [email protected]

Farms available

Farm - Co Antrim 170 cow dairy farmer looking for share farmer. Farm has the capacity to increase cow numbers significantly. Good grazing block and laneways. Farmer open to options of share farming/profit share arrangement. This would allow a mix of share farmer bringing additionally cows to farm. An excellent opportunity

Farm - Co Tyrone 160 cow herd close to 10,000 l average. Good parlour and high yielders on robot. Good grazing block. Farm has sheep and small number of suckler cows. Farmer interested in share farming or type of profit share. Excellent opportunity as farmer keen to start transition and stepping back.

Farm – Co Down farm over 200 acres of very good land. Former dairy farm so over 250 cubicles and no milking parlour but could be replaced. Farmer currently running a beef enterprise but wanting to step back and very open to options and keen to provide an opportunity for a young farmer.

Farm – Co Londonderry, 60-acre main farm with over 200 acres of upland farmland. Good cattle housing and handling facilities. Farmer looking for options and happy to have some help on farm for use of land and sheds. Good suckler/beef and sheep farm.

Farm – Co Londonderry, superb poultry unit looking for a young farmer for share farm/profit share arrangement. Excellent opportunity.

Farm – Co Tyrone farm for long term lease. 150 cubicles, milking parlour and milk tank. Good quality housing. Suitable for grazing or housed system. Good long-term opportunity.

Farm – Co Limerick starter opportunity. Role of Assistant Farm Manager on 450 cow grazing herd. Opportunity to keep 40/50 of your own cows on farm. Great way to gain experience in grass-based dairying and build up equity in livestock. Accommodation on farm.

Young Farmers looking for:

Young farmer - Co Armagh looking for additional land and/or contract dairy heifer rearer. 130 cow unit probably need accommodation and summer grazing for 100 heifers in total.

Young farmer - Co Londonderry looking for additional land and/or contract dairy heifer rearer. Would like accommodation and summer grazing for 100+ heifers in total but could start with smaller numbers and increase over time.

Young farmer - Co Down/Armagh looking for additional land for arable enterprise on long term lease. Will invest in land, soil testing regularly, building up soil structure, crop rotation and working land into very best condition. Experienced young farmer running successful arable business. Keen to enter long term agreement to provide security for both parties.

Young farmer – Co Down looking for land and suitable housing for large number of dairy heifers. Would also consider a heifer rearing agreement if farm suitable and farmer wanting to manage dairy heifer. A good opportunity for a former dairy farm with good housing and cubicles.

Young farmer - Co Down looking for additional long-term land for arable business. Will invest in land. Has grown winter cover crops in improve land and very keen on a long-term agreement to allow for investment in the land.

Young farmer – Co Down looking for land, possibly for arable crops mainly for own use and help with slurry. Would consider different options from a long-term lease to share farm agreement.

Young farmer – Co Londonderry, Campsie/Eglinton area looking for additional arable land on long term lease. Will invest in land, soil testing regularly, building up soil structure, crop rotation and working land into the very best condition.

Young farmer - Young farmer and family seeks dairy farm to rent or share milking arrangement. 130 milking cows plus followers on all year-round calving system. Cows averaging 27 litres on grass. Preferably County Antrim.