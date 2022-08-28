Larchfield Community Association family fun day and vintage rally
On Saturday, September 10, after a break due to Covid, Larchfield Community Association once again will be holding their Annual Family Fun Day and Vintage Rally.
The venue is 136 Windmill Road, Hillsborough, Co Down, BT26 6NB with Public admission from 11am. £5.00 for adults. Children free.
Vehicle registration for classic cars and motorcycles and tractors whether vintage or newer models is from 10am. Registration including refreshments £10.00. Planned activities and attractions include: Tregul re-enactment group, Hillsborough Fort Guard, Scottish Dancers, Junior Ploughing Academy, archery, music from internationally renowned Baillies Mills Accordian Band, music throughout the day with Trevor Dixon and Kenny Archer, crafts and knits stall, Home bakes, freshly dug potatoes and the ice cream man. Children’s activities include balloon modelling, mini-digger agility, crafts, treasure hunt, guess the number of sweets and lots more. Hot and cold refreshments served all day and road runs for tractors and cars around 3.30pm.
Assistance towards this event has been received from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.
Further details from Patricia Halliday on 07713 257 691. www.larchfieldcommunity.org