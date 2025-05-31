Large crowds flock to the 23rd annual show held at Ballymoney (1925)

Delightful weather favoured the twenty-third annual show which was held at Ballymoney during this week in 1925 under the auspices of the North Antrim Agricultural Association Ltd.

The showgrounds, set amidst picturesque surroundings, looked their best in the brilliant sunshine, and the fixture was patronised by a great gathering of interested spectators, the horse-jumping in the afternoon proving a great attraction.

There was an excellent display of livestock in all the sections, but pride of place, noted the News Letter, “must be given to the cattle, some very fine types of dairy cows being exhibited”.

The show of horses was much the same as that seen in 1924, “the traditional high quality being well maintained, and swine showed an advance both in numbers and condition”.

Nicola Reid, John Bamber and Avril Wilson, all from Belfast, shelter under an umbrella during the heavy rain at the Balmoral Show in May 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The poultry “gave evidence of continued development”, and a splendid display was given in the home industries department.

The horse-jumping and driving competitions were much enjoyed, the ideal weather conditions adding much to the pleasure of the evening.

The News Letter noted that congratulations are due to the promoters, and particularly to Mr J Pettigrew, BA, BSc, “the popular and efficient secretary”, on the perfected arrangements and pronounced success of the show.

Meanwhile, the educational exhibit staged by the Co Antrim Committee of Agriculture comprised four sections - agriculture, horticulture, poultry-keeping, and flax growing – with a particular attention being drawn to the proper feeding of livestock through diagrams and specimens of rations, more especially as suitable for pigs and calves.

Miss Nicola Todd, from Ratribeg, Antrim, with the prize-winning thoroughbred filly owned by David Martin, of Rushfield Road, Lisnalinchy, Ballyclare, at the Balmoral Show in May 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

One new feature, “of more than passing interest”, at the agricultural stand was a large map, on which were indicated the various countries competing with Irish produce in the English markets. This showed very clearly the enormous quantities of potatoes which were brought from Central and Western Europe each year, and samples of the Continental potatoes were on view, showing that “our rivals leave little to chance in placing their produce before the British consumers in the most attractive way possible”.

The News Letter correspondent at the show added: “It is therefore important that Ulster growers should strain every nerve to market their tubers in an equally attractive manner, if they are to retain their best customers.”

In the poultry section the necessity for careful grading of eggs was emphasised, and the inspector referred to a recent Act of Parliament dealing with the industry.

Fruit growers found much of educative value in the horticultural section, and they were advised as to the correct methods of protecting their trees from pests and disease.

Miss Margaret Brown, a craft tutor at the Rupert Stanley College, Belfast, shows Marjorie Lindsay from Ballymena how to weave on a small hand-loom at the “Home and Family Programme” stand at Balmoral Show in 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

There were many other interesting features which were of interest to those who cultivate the soil. The entire exhibit was run under the direction of Mr A B Clarke, secretary to the county committee, and the inspectors in charge were Messrs P T O’Hare and R McKay (agriculture); B H Clarke and W R Saunderson (horticulture), T Barnes (potatoes), B Ferguson (flax), and Miss Nedwell (poultry). Helpful assistance was given by Messrs H Cuthbertson and Walter Smith, inspectors of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The following were the judges: Hunting horses Mr James Milling, Comber, harness horses, Mr J Kernohan, Ballymena, heavy horses, Mr James Gourley, Crossgar; cattle, Mr W G Hoey, Caledon (Shorthorns), and Mr J A Perry, Ahoghill (dairy and cross breds), sheep and goats Mr S A Bell, Hillsborough, swine, Mr W J MIlroy, Londonderry, poultry, Mr John Gibson, Greyabbey, pigeons, Mr P Sample, Donaghadee, butter, eggs, and honey, Mr George Steedman, Coleraine, home industries, Miss Lamont and Miss Wallace, horse jumping and driving, Mr James Milling and Mr J Kernohan.

The following were prize-winners in the various horse classes at the show:

Gelding or mare, four years old or upwards, suitable for saddle, to be shown in saddle, to carry 12st 71bs and over, 1, John Bamber, Ballymena, Freda, five years; 2, George Chesney, Portglenone, Sunset; 3, John Bamber, Castlegate.

Janet McKinstry from Dunmurry with the Ayrshire reserve champion cow owned by J and J Liggett from Tandragee at the Balmoral Show in May 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Three-year-old gelding or mare, suitable for saddle, 1, A Curry, Ballymoney; 2, James Harper, Ballymena; 3, John Taggart, Dervock.

Two-year-old gelding or mare, suitable for saddle, 1, Dr W K Law, Coleraine; 2, Alex Boyd, Ballymoney; 3, W V McCleery, JP, Ballymoney, Laddie.

One-year-old colt, gelding or filly, suitable for saddle, 1 and 2, Dr W K Law, Coloraine; 3, W V McCleery, JP, Starlight.

Brood mare, in foal or with foal at foot, calculated to produce horses suitable for saddle or harness,

1, Hugh A McAlister, Ballycastle, Finola; 2 W V McCleery, JP, Foxglove II; 3, Alex Boyd, Ballymoney.

Gelding or mare, four years old or upwards, suitable for harness, 1, John Warwick, Belfast; 2, John Black, Portstewart, Dairyman.

Jacqueline Kennedy (left) and Jennifer Allen from Lurgan with the Limousin supreme champion at Balmoral Show in 1981. The cow was owned by Mr William Mulligan, Banbridge. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Three-year-old gelding or mare, suitable for harness, 1, David Clarke, Ballymena, Clarkestown Lad; 2, John Black, Post Girl; 3, Hugh Johnston, Rasharkin,—Molly Bawn.

Two-year-old gelding or mare, suitable for harness, 1, Charles McConnell, Rasharkin, Lisnacannon; 2, David Clarke, Primrose.

One-year-old colt, gelding or mare, suitable for harness, 1, James Armstrong, Ballymena, Jack; 2, David Clarke, Little Kitchener.

Cob, gelding or mare, over 13.2 hands and not exceeding 14.2 hands with shoes on, 1, John Warwick, Lady Humphrey; 2, James Simpson, Ballymena, Spotty; 3, Hugh A Johnston, Rasharkin, Molly Bawn.

Cob or pony, gelding or mare, 13.2 hands and under with shoes on, 1, John Warwick, Wildfire; 2, David Clarke, Clarkestown Lad; 3, J Marshall Wilson, Aghadowey, Valley.