Large entry of cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks selling to £1380 for 500kg
A larger show of cattle this Monday in Fivemiletown with bullocks making £1380/500kg and heifers £880/250kg.
Bullocks
E McGrade £1380/500kg £1200/440kg £1190/430kg £1150/430kg £1000/400kg B Moutray £1000/450kg £970/440kg £900/420kg £890/440kg £870/420kg M McConnell £1000/350kg £900/320kg G Smyton £950/360kg £930/290kg £840/270kg S Greenan £950/260kg £940/260kg £940/260kg W Dunwoody £910/330kg C Murray £800/330kg £800/380kg £700/360kg R Dane £720/320kg £670/320kg £600/300kg E Beggan £700/280kg £630/250kg and M McCarroll £840/300kg £700/280kg
Heifers
S Greenan £880/250kg £800/250kg R Greenan £860/260kg W Dunwoody £820/380kg £790/390kg W Johnston £800/410kg E McKernan £720/350kg £700/320kg J Wallace £710/360kg £690/340kg £690/330kg £680/340kg D O'Shea £650/190kg K Gould £630/300kg £620/300kg £600/290kg and M McCarroll £630/260kg.