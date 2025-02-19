Large entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, Belgian Blue sells to £1600
This week a 485kg Belgian Blue sold to a top price per head of £1600 (£300) a 340kg Charolais sold to £1560 (£459) a 315kg Charolais sold to £1440 (£457) with a 310kg Charolais to £1400 (£452) and a 280kg Charolais sold to £1280 (£450) with a 260kg Charolais selling to a high of £515 per 100kg for a 260kg Charolais to £1340.
Weanling heifers sold to a top per head of £1580 for a 495kg Aberdeen Angus (£319) a 335kg Charolais sold to £1440 (£430) a 330kg Charolais sold to £1330 (£403) a 375kg Charolais sold to £1310 (£349) a 350kg Limousin to £1310 (£374) a 240kg Charolais to £1110 (£463) and selling to a high of £473 per 100kg for a 260kg Charolais to £1230.
Leading prices
Strong and lightweight males
Lisnaskea producer 485kg Belgian Blue to £1600 (£300) and a 370kg Limousin to £1150 (£311) Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £1590 (£370) 340kg Charolais to £1560 (£459) 340kg Charolais to £1480 (£435) 335kg Charolais to £1400 (£418) 320kg Limousin to £1350 (£422) 350kg Charolais to £1280 (£366) 330kg Limousin to £1250 (£379) 280kg Charolais to £1240 (£443) and 320kg Charolais to £1190 (£372) Derrylin producer 410kg Charolais to £1480 (£361) and 440kg Her. to £1400 (£318) Belleek producer 315kg Charolais to £1440 (£457) and 290kg Charolais to £1120 (£356) Derrylin producer 310kg Charolais to £1400 (£452) 260kg Charolais to £1340 (£515) 355kg Charolais to £1090 (£325) and 235kg Charolais to £1000 (£426) J Moane Fivemiletown 330kg Limousin to £1360 (£412) 355kg Limousin to £1390 (£392) and 345kg Limousin to £1360 (£394) Lisnaskea producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£391) 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 x 2 (£372) 310kg Simms to £1180 x 2 (£381) 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£387) Derrylin producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£342) 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£328) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£313) Lisnaskea producer 415kg Limousin to £1280 (£308) Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £1260 (£450) 280kg Charolais to £1120 (£400) 300kg Charolais to £1090 (£363) 260kg Charolais to £1080 (£415) 330kg Charolais to £930 (£282) and 300kg Sim. to £880 (£293) Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £1250 (£463) and 230kg Charolais to £980 (£426) Lisbellaw producer 290kg Charolais to £1190 (£410) and 260kg Charolais to £1080 (£415) Letterbreen producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£374) 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£390) 270kg Charolais to £1120 (£415) and 265kg Charolais to £1000 (£377) Fivemiletown producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£335) and 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£385) and Tempo producer 300kg Limousin to £1140 (£380) and 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£385).
Store and weanling heifers
Cornafanogue producer 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£319) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£260) Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais to £1440 (£430) 330kg Charolais to £1330 (£403) 260kg Charolais to £1230 (£473) 300kg Charolais to £1210 (£403) 280kg Charolais to £1200 (£429) 260kg Charolais to £1140 (£438) 240kg Charolais to £1110 (£463) 260kg Limousin to £1100 (£423) 240kg Limousin to £1090 (£454) and 245kg Limousin to £1080 (£441) Rosslea producer 350kg Limousin to £1310 (£374) 265kg Charolais to £1230 (£464) and 290kg Limousin to £1170 (£403) Fivemiletown producer 375kg Charolais to £1310 (£349) and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£331) Belleek producer 310kg Charolais to £1250 (£403) and 280kg Charolais to £1180 (£421) Fivemiletown producer 350kg Limousin to £1170 (£334) and 345kg Limousin to £1100 (£319) Springfield producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£329) Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £1150 (£359) 315kg Limousin to £1130 (£359) 300kg Limousin to £990 (£330) and 305kg Limousin to £920 (£302) Newtownbutler producer 335kg Charolais to £1070 (£319) 280kg Charolais to £1050 (£375) 320kg Charolais to £1040 (£325) 305kg Charolais to £1020 (£334) and 300kg Charolais to £970 (£323) Letterbreen producer 240kg Charolais to £1030 (£429) 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 (£375) and 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 (£305) Tempo producer 290kg Charolais to £930 (£321) and Derrylin producer 245kg Charolais to £930 (£380).
Lots more stock required weekly to supply this very strong demand from online and ringside competitors very keen for all sorts.
