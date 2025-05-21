Large entry of cattle at Markethill Mart, top price £3720 paid for a calved heifer

A very large entry of 160 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 20th May returned a very firm trade throughout the sale.

Top price £3720 was paid for a calved heifer from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner sold a calved cows at £3040, £3000 and £2780.

A Kilkeel farmer also received £3720 for a calved third calver.

The same owner sold calved cows at £2700 and £2640.

A Richhill producer sold 62 heifers and young cows to a top of £3550 for a calved heifer.

The same owner received £3000 twice £2920 and £2900 for calved heifers and young cows.

A Cookstown farmer sold a calved heifer at £2880.

The same owner received £2800, £2650 and £2580 for calved heifers.

An Aghalee farmer sold calved heifers at £2780, £2730, £2600.

Main demand for calved heifers from £2000 to £2600 each.

Older cows sold readily from £1900 to £2500 each.

An entry of maiden heifers from a Co Fermanagh farmer sold from £880 to £1040 each.

The 80 cull cows maintained a very firm trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold to £358 for 720k at £2580 from a Newry producer followed by £348 for 518k at £1800 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality beef bred cows from £280 to £317 per 100 kilos.

Bulls sold up to £335 for 1002k at £3360 from a Loughgilly farmer followed by £312 for 854k at £2660 from a Glenanne farmer and a Loughgilly farmer received £294 for 1108k at £3260.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £273 for 740k at £2020 from a Glenanne producer followed by £269 for 724k at £1950 from a Lisbellaw farmer and for 560k at £1510 from a Maguiresbridge farmer.

Main demand from £237 to £264 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £200 to £230 and the plainest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 720k £2580 £358.00; Kilkeel farmer 518k £1800 £348.00; Newry farmer 678k £2150 £317.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 790k £2500 £317.00; Armagh farmer 598k £1880 £314.00 and Richhill farmer 768k £2280 £297.

Friesian Bulls

Loughgilly farmer 1002k £3360 £335.00; Glenanne farmer 854k £2660 £312.00 and Loughgilly farmer 1108k £3260 £294.

Friesian cull cows

Glenanne farmer 740k £2020 £273.00; Lisbellaw farmer 724k £1950 £269.00; Maguiresbridge farmer 562k £1510 £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 718k £1900 £265.00; Armagh farmer 704k £1860 £264.00; Killylea farmer 712k £1870 £263.00; Aughnacloy farmer 590k £1520 £258.00; Lurgan farmer 648k £1630 £252.00; Aughnacloy farmer 690k £1710 £248.00; Killylea farmer 688k £1670 £243.00 and Killylea farmer 644k £1550 £241.

Calves

140 calves sold in a very strong demand with bull calves selling to a top of £980 for a seven week old Charolais from Glenanne farmer followed by £700 for a Charolais from a Craigavon producer.

All good quality bulls from £500 to £630.

Second quality bulls from £350 to £470.

Demand for Friesian bulls increases each week with Friesian bulls under10 weeks old with a top of £370 from a Dromore producer.

Others sold from ££340 to £330, £320, £300.

Others sold from £270 to £340 each.

Heifer calves sold to £590 for a Belgian Blue from a Dromore farmer and for Longhorn from a Portadown farmer.

All good quality heifers from £430 to £570 .

Second quality from £300 to £400 each.

Reared bull calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand with a top price of £1200 Belgian Blue 202k £594, followed by £1180 224k Belgian Blue £504.

Reared heifers sold up to £940 with others at £900 and £860.

Bull calves

Charolais £980, Charolais £700; Hereford £630; Charolais £610; Charolais £600; Hereford £600; Charolais £570; Limousin £560; Hereford £560; Hereford £560 and Hereford £550.

Friesian bull calves

Friesian £370; Friesian £340; Friesian £330; Friesian £320; Friesian £300; Friesian £270 and Friesian £250.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £590; Longhorn £590; Hereford £570; Charolais £570; Charolais £570; Charolais £500; Belgian Blue £480; Hereford £480; Hereford £480 and Limousin £470.