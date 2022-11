Bullocks

150 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £220 to £251 for 550k at £1395 from a Keady producer followed by £243 for 560k at £1365 from a Benburb producer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks to £239 for 576k at £1375 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Livestock Markets

Good quality middleweight bullocks in very strong demand with all good quality lots from £230 to £270 for 436k at £1175 from a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £264 for 456k at £1205.

Forward bullocks

Keady farmer 55k £1395 £251.00; Benburb farmer 562k £1365 £243.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 576k £1375 £239.00; Keady farmer 532k £1265 £238.00; Keady farmer 530k £1245 £235.00; Ballynahinch farmer 594k £1395 £235.00; Ballynahinch farmer 612k £1425 £233.00; Ballynahinch farmer 600k £1395 £233.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 572k £1315 £230.

Advertisement

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 436k £1175 £270.00; Portadown farmer 456k £1205 £264.00; Armagh farmer 442k £1155 £261.00; Belleeks farmer 462k £1205 £261.00; Whitecross farmer 426k £1095 £257.00; Portadown farmer 462k £1175 £254.00; Portadown farmer 482k £1195 £248.00 and Keady farmer 442k £1095 £248.

Heifers

120 heifers sold in a very firm trade with good quality forward heifers from £220 to £265 per 100 kilos for 508k at £1345 from an Armagh farmer.

Advertisement

The same owner received £257 for 520k at £1335 and an Annaghmore farmer received £242 for 570k at £1395.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £237 for 570k at £1365.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £249 for 468k at £1165 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £249 for 456k at £1135 from an Annaghmore producer.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £220 to £235.

Advertisement

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 508k £1345 £265.00; Armagh farmer 520k £1335 £257.00; Annaghmore farmer 576k £1395 £242.00; Cullyhanna farmer 502k £1195 £238.00; Armagh farmer 576k £1365 £237.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1375 £233.00; Annaghmore farmer 540k £1255 £232.00; Dromara farmer 692k £1605 £232.00; Dromara farmer 638k £1475 £231.00 and Middletown farmer 652k £1495 £229.

Middleweight heifers

Annaghmore farmer 468k £1165 £249.00; Annaghmore farmer 456k £1135 £249.00; Derrynoose farmer 390k £915 £235.00; Newry farmer 462k £1075 £233.00; Dungannon farmer 392k £885 £226.00; Cookstown farmer 476k £1075 ££227.00 and Cookstown farmer 402k £895 £223.

Advertisement

Weanlings

170 weanlings sold readily with good quality light males from £240 to £298 for 248k at £740 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £275 for 264k at £725 from a Newry producer.

Stronger males sold to £244 for 410k at £1000 from a Tandragee producer followed by £232 for 470k at £1090 from a Cookstown farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £276 for 402k at £1110 from a Rathfriland producer.

Advertisement

The same owner received £254 for 414k at £1050.

Strong male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 410k £1000 £244.00; Cookstown farmer 470k £1090 £232.00; Armagh farmer 482k £1100 £228.00 and Keady farmer 402k £910 £226.

Light male weanlings

Advertisement

Belleeks farmer 248k £740 £298.00; Newry farmer 264k £725 £275.00; Keady farmer 282k £760 £270.00; Lurgan farmer 330k £870 £264.00; Rathfriland farmer 358k £930 £260.00; Tandragee farmer 348k £900 £259.00; Newry farmer 302k £760 £252.00 and Newry farmer 314k £780 £248.

Heifer weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 402k £1110 £276.00; Rathfriland farmer 414k £1050 £254.00; Rathfriland farmer 278k £740 £266.00; Lurgan farmer 330k £870 £264.00; Rathfriland farmer 358k £930 £260.00; Tandragee farmer 348k £900 £259.00; Newry farmer 302k £760 £252.00 and Newry farmer 314k £780 £248.

A large entry of over 50 sucklers returned an excellent demand included was a special entry of in calf heifers from a Killeavy farmer sold to a top of £2350 others sold at £2300, £2280 and £2020 with several more from £1700 to £1980 each.

Advertisement

Cow and calves sold to a top of £1920 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf from a Ballynahinch farmer.

The same owner received £1680, £1580 and £1460 for outfits.