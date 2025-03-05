Large entry of quality cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, store bullocks to £2000
This week store bullocks sold to £2000 for a 570kg Charolais (£351) with a 390kg Charolais to £1580 (£405).
Weanling males sold to £1510 for a 350kg Charolais (£429) a 370kg Charolais sold to £1480 (£400) a 310kg Charolais sold to £1430 (£461.
Smaller males sold to £1100 for a 250kg Charolais (£440).
Store heifers
Sold to £1490 for a 480kg Belgian Blue (£310) and £1460 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£304) with a 440kg Belgian Blue to £1390 (£316).
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1660 for a 365kg Charolais (£455) with a 340kg Charolais to £1430 |(£421).
Lighter weight heifers sold to 270kg Limousin to £1180 (£437) £1040 for a 230kg Charolais (£452) a 225kg Charolais to £1010 (£449).
Leading prices
Store and weanling males
Magheraveely producer 570kg Charolais to £2000 (£351) 390kg Charolais to £1580 (£405) 360kg Charolais to £1460 (£400) and 350kg Charolais to £1390 (3397) Magheraveely producer 435kg Charolais to £1510 (£347) 385kg Limousin to £1450 (£377) 330kg Charolais to £1410 (£427) 400kg Charolais to £1400 (£350) and 360kg Charolais to £1360 (£378) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £1500 (£429) 370kg Charolais to £1400 (£378) and 310kg Charolais to £1360 (£439) Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £1480 (£400) 330kg Charolais to £1400 (£424) and 315kg Charolais to £1290 (£420) Boho producer 350kg Charolais to £1440 (£411) 270kg Charolais to £1070 (£396) and 245kg Charolais to £1010 (£412) Boho producer 310kg Charolais to £1430 (£461) 250kg Charolais to £1100 (£440) and 245kg Limousin to £1070 (£437) Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £1410 (£307) Belleek producer 350kg Charolais to £1350 (£386) and 345kg Charolais to £1330 (£386) Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £1280 (£400) and 215kg Sim. to £880 (£409) Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £1230 (£410) Springfield producer 335kg Limousin to £1190 (£355) 360kg Limousin to£1190 (£331) and 240kg Limousin to £1040 (£433) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £1180 (£393) Springfield producer 310kg Charolais to £1180 (£381) and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£420) Boho producer 295kg Charolais to £1120 (£380) and 250kg Charolais to £1100 (£440) and Letterbreen producer 175kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 (£423).
Store and weanling heifers
Magheraveely producer 505kg Charolais to £1670 (£331) 340kg Charolais to £1230 (£362) 330kg Charolais to £1200 (£364) and 320kg Charolais to £960 (£320) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £1660 (£455) 340kg Charolais to £1430 (£421) 355kg Charolais to £1430 (£403) 315kg Limousin to £1390 (£441) 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£379) 300kg Charolais to £1300 (£433) 300kg Limousin to £1210 (£403) and 310kg Charolais to £1150 (£371) Fivemiletown producer 480kg Belgian Blue to £1490 (£310) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£304) 440kg Belgian Blue to £1390 (£316) and 430kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£302) Lisbellaw producer 380kg Charolais to £1380 (£363) 390kg Charolais to £1350 (£346) 295kg Charolais to £1270 (£431) 375kg Charolais to £1140 (£304) 265kg Charolais to £1090 (£411) 230kg Charolais to £930 (£404) and 265kg Charolais to £870 (£328) Belleek producer 340kg Charolais to £1270 (£374) and 235kg Charolais to £880 (£374) Boho producer 330kg Charolais to £1230 (£373) and 235kg Charolais to £750. Fivemiletown producer 370kg Limousin to £1230 (£332) and 300kg Limousin to £1120 (£373) Belleek producer 270kg Limousin to £1180 (£437) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £1220 (£421) 260kg Charolais to £1090 (£419) 275kg Limousin to £1090 (£396) 280kg Charolais to £1080 (£386) 280kg Charolais to £1050 (£375) 230kg Charolais to £1040 (£452) 225kg Charolais to £1010 (£449) 280kg Limousin to £1000 (£357) 290kg Charolais to £990 (£341) 255kg Charolais to £960 (£376) 220kg Charolais to £960 (£436) 255kg Limousin to £940 (£369) 275kg Limousin to £920 (£335) 240kg Charolais to £900 (£375) 225kg Charolais to £880 (£391) 235kg Charolais to £880 (£374) 240kg Limousin to £850 (£354) and 220kg Limousin to £780 (£355) Derrylin producer 340kg Sim. to £1060 (£312) and 315kg Simms to £970 x 2 (£308) Belleek producer 310kg Charolais to £1060 (£342) and 300kg Charolais to £1060 (£353) Lisnaskea producer 285kg Limousin to £1110 (£389) and Newtownbutler producer 195kg Aberdeen Angus to £720 (£369) 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £640 and 165kg Charolais to £640.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.
