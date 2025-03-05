Large entry of quality cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, store bullocks to £2000

Another large entry of quality weanlings and store cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 4th March sold to a very strong demand resulting in complete clearance of all stock presented.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week store bullocks sold to £2000 for a 570kg Charolais (£351) with a 390kg Charolais to £1580 (£405).

Weanling males sold to £1510 for a 350kg Charolais (£429) a 370kg Charolais sold to £1480 (£400) a 310kg Charolais sold to £1430 (£461.

Smaller males sold to £1100 for a 250kg Charolais (£440).

Farming Life livestock markets

Store heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sold to £1490 for a 480kg Belgian Blue (£310) and £1460 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£304) with a 440kg Belgian Blue to £1390 (£316).

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1660 for a 365kg Charolais (£455) with a 340kg Charolais to £1430 |(£421).

Lighter weight heifers sold to 270kg Limousin to £1180 (£437) £1040 for a 230kg Charolais (£452) a 225kg Charolais to £1010 (£449).

Leading prices

Store and weanling males

Magheraveely producer 570kg Charolais to £2000 (£351) 390kg Charolais to £1580 (£405) 360kg Charolais to £1460 (£400) and 350kg Charolais to £1390 (3397) Magheraveely producer 435kg Charolais to £1510 (£347) 385kg Limousin to £1450 (£377) 330kg Charolais to £1410 (£427) 400kg Charolais to £1400 (£350) and 360kg Charolais to £1360 (£378) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £1500 (£429) 370kg Charolais to £1400 (£378) and 310kg Charolais to £1360 (£439) Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £1480 (£400) 330kg Charolais to £1400 (£424) and 315kg Charolais to £1290 (£420) Boho producer 350kg Charolais to £1440 (£411) 270kg Charolais to £1070 (£396) and 245kg Charolais to £1010 (£412) Boho producer 310kg Charolais to £1430 (£461) 250kg Charolais to £1100 (£440) and 245kg Limousin to £1070 (£437) Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £1410 (£307) Belleek producer 350kg Charolais to £1350 (£386) and 345kg Charolais to £1330 (£386) Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £1280 (£400) and 215kg Sim. to £880 (£409) Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £1230 (£410) Springfield producer 335kg Limousin to £1190 (£355) 360kg Limousin to£1190 (£331) and 240kg Limousin to £1040 (£433) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £1180 (£393) Springfield producer 310kg Charolais to £1180 (£381) and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£420) Boho producer 295kg Charolais to £1120 (£380) and 250kg Charolais to £1100 (£440) and Letterbreen producer 175kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 (£423).

Store and weanling heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magheraveely producer 505kg Charolais to £1670 (£331) 340kg Charolais to £1230 (£362) 330kg Charolais to £1200 (£364) and 320kg Charolais to £960 (£320) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £1660 (£455) 340kg Charolais to £1430 (£421) 355kg Charolais to £1430 (£403) 315kg Limousin to £1390 (£441) 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£379) 300kg Charolais to £1300 (£433) 300kg Limousin to £1210 (£403) and 310kg Charolais to £1150 (£371) Fivemiletown producer 480kg Belgian Blue to £1490 (£310) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£304) 440kg Belgian Blue to £1390 (£316) and 430kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£302) Lisbellaw producer 380kg Charolais to £1380 (£363) 390kg Charolais to £1350 (£346) 295kg Charolais to £1270 (£431) 375kg Charolais to £1140 (£304) 265kg Charolais to £1090 (£411) 230kg Charolais to £930 (£404) and 265kg Charolais to £870 (£328) Belleek producer 340kg Charolais to £1270 (£374) and 235kg Charolais to £880 (£374) Boho producer 330kg Charolais to £1230 (£373) and 235kg Charolais to £750. Fivemiletown producer 370kg Limousin to £1230 (£332) and 300kg Limousin to £1120 (£373) Belleek producer 270kg Limousin to £1180 (£437) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £1220 (£421) 260kg Charolais to £1090 (£419) 275kg Limousin to £1090 (£396) 280kg Charolais to £1080 (£386) 280kg Charolais to £1050 (£375) 230kg Charolais to £1040 (£452) 225kg Charolais to £1010 (£449) 280kg Limousin to £1000 (£357) 290kg Charolais to £990 (£341) 255kg Charolais to £960 (£376) 220kg Charolais to £960 (£436) 255kg Limousin to £940 (£369) 275kg Limousin to £920 (£335) 240kg Charolais to £900 (£375) 225kg Charolais to £880 (£391) 235kg Charolais to £880 (£374) 240kg Limousin to £850 (£354) and 220kg Limousin to £780 (£355) Derrylin producer 340kg Sim. to £1060 (£312) and 315kg Simms to £970 x 2 (£308) Belleek producer 310kg Charolais to £1060 (£342) and 300kg Charolais to £1060 (£353) Lisnaskea producer 285kg Limousin to £1110 (£389) and Newtownbutler producer 195kg Aberdeen Angus to £720 (£369) 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £640 and 165kg Charolais to £640.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.