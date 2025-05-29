Large entry of sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes topping at £244
Lambs
A Carson £160/21kg (761ppk) £140/23kg (608ppk) J Crawford £150/27.4kg (547ppk) E McCloskey £146/27kg (540ppk) D Baxter £145/25kg (580ppk) P Kelly £145/26kg (557ppk) W Taggart £144/30kg (480ppk) G Gibson £141.50/24.9kg (568ppk) £130/21.9kg (593ppk) R McTeague £140/22.2kg (630ppk)W Doherty £140/26kg (538ppk) M Allen £137/30kg (452ppk) P Anderson £137/26.5kg (517ppk) J McCrea £135.50/23.5kg (576ppk) P Kelly £135/23.4kg (576ppk) F Cushenan £134/21.7kg (617ppk) J Rankin £134/23.1kg (580ppk) M Allen £133/24kg (554ppk) G Foster £133/22kg (604ppk) G Farrell £132/231kg (571ppk) J Smith £132/22kg (600ppk) D Stewart £131.50/22.4kg (587ppk) P Anderson £130/24.3kg (535ppk) and A Sloane £130/20kg (650ppk).
Ewes
R Robinson £244 R McAdoo £216 £178 T Rafferty £214 McFarland £214 S Hawkes £200 G McAdoo £192 M McDermott £186 G Gibson £180 N Kee £180 M Burke £180 £172 A Hetherington £180 A Carson £174 A Torrens £172 £152 J Blair £170 A Ward £168 T Rafferty £166 R McTeague £162 D McLaren £160 G McAdoo £160 McBrides £160 J McCrea £160 and S Hawkes £158 M Russell £152.
