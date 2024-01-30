Large turnout of cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks selling to £373ppk
Bullocks
S Muldoon £1250/430kg £1210/410kg £1160/400kg K Johnston £1170/420kg £1090/390kg MP O'Brien £970/260kg L Maguire £920/290kg £880/270kg G and P Smyton £880/250kg S Quinn £880/310kg £860/320kg £800/290kg J McGovern £840/280kg £720/220kg G and S Smyton £830/260kg A Gilmore £790/300kg £760/290kg £720/250kg F Brown £750/310kg £700/260kg £690/230kg and R Condell £720/270kg £710/240.
Heifers
W Dunwoody £1500/540kg £1490/540kg £1490/570kg T Andrews £1280/500kg £1250/500kg £1120/500kg £1100/450kg £1040/440kg K Johnston £1245/360kg J Monaghan £950/430kg W Johnston £950/410kg £900/420kg £900/420kg £870/390kg £840/350kg WJ Crawford £940/310kg £720/300kg G and P Smyton £910/330kg S Maguire £870/360kg £780/310kg J Maguire £840/340kg MP O'Brien £840/300kg R Condell £760/260kg £700/260kg and R Magee £750/280kg.