Heifers sold to £1970 700kg Limousin (281.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1780 740kg Belgian Blue (241.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £375 for an Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £340 Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1450 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1480 for a 495kg Limousin bull (299.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1240 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (253.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £2170 for a 735kg Charolais (295.00) presented by F Donnelly, £2160 695kg Aberdeen Angus (311.00), £2140 765kg Hereford (280.00), £2090 695kg Limousin (301.00), £2080 725kg Limousin (287.00), £2040 665kg Limousin (307.00), £2030 700kg Charolais (290.00), £1900 640kg Limousin (297.00), £1875 650kg Limousin (289.00), £1820 650kg Limousin (280.00); A McMullan £1740 600kg Limousin (290.00); C Bloomer £1710 605kg Limousin (283.00), £1540 550kg Limousin (280.00), £1490 540kg Limousin (276.00); P McGlone £1530 550kg Charolais (278.00); L Burns £1510 515kg Charolais (293.00), £1340 470kg Charolais (285.00), £1180 420kg Charolais (281.00) amd P Bell £1250 415kg Limousin (301.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices cleared to £1970 700kg Limousin (281.00) presented by M Russell, £1830 650kg Charolais (282.00), £1730 615kg Limousin (281.00), £1650 575kg Charolais (287.00); E Greenaway £1790 630kg Limousin (284.00), £1590 575kg Charolais (279.00); J Canavan £1760 630kg Limousin (279.00); J Coary £1730 600kg Charolais (288.00); H Cairns £1700 580kg Charolais (293.00), £1640 550kg Limousin (298.00), £1480 515kg Limousin (287.00); H McClelland £1630 575kg Charolais (284.00), £1570 575kg Charolais (273.00); D Patton £1560 565kg Charolais (276.00), £1500 545kg Limousin (275.00); J Hamill £1540 550kg Charolais (280.00); A Burns £1475 535kg Charolais (276.00), £1420 510kg Charolais (278.00); P Bell £1410 480kg Limousin (294.00), £1370 505kg Limousin (271.00); K Brannigan £1350 500kg Limousin (270.00); W Murray £1300 475kg Limousin (274.00); R Magowan £1110 420kg Limousin (264.00) and J Hobson £1040 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (270.00).

Fat cows sold to £1780 for a 740kg Belgian Blue (241.00) presented by I Jardine and E and S Boland £1300 740kg Hereford (176.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £400 Hereford bull presented by F Collins, £390 Fleckvieh bull, £350 Fleckvieh bull, £290 Hereford bull; F McNally £375 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £330 Hereford bull; W and H Gourley £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £280 Belgian Blue bull; Lakeview Farms £320 Simmental bull, £300 Simmental bull, £260 x 2 Simmental bulls, £250 Simmental bull; D Foreman £270 x 2 Limousin bulls and B Hughes £250 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £340 Aberdeen Angus presented by C Richardson, £310 x 5 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D Foreman £330 Limousin heifer, £230 Limousin heifer; W and H Gourley £310 Belgian Blue heifer, £290 Hereford heifer, £280 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; B Hughes £250 Limousin heifer; E Speers £245 Belgian Blue heifer and C Dixon £245 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, £225 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1450 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by P Donnelly.

Weanlings

Weanling continue to sell briskly to peak at £1480 for a 495kg Limousin male (299.00) presented by A Colbert; P McCall £1190 400kg Aubrac (295.00); D Bell £1140 395kg Charolais (289.00), £870 285kg Charolais (303.00); F and A Donaghy £1130 385kg Charolais (294.00), £1000 340kg Charolais (294.00), £800 300kg Charolais (265.00); W McCavish £1020 310kg Limousin (327.00); D and J Kane £1020 295kg Charolais (347.00), £920 295kg Charolais (311.00), £850 305kg Limousin (276.00); I Campbell £900 315kg Limousin (284.00); W Stafford £780 260kg Limousin (300.00); A Hopper £700 250kg Limousin (281.00) and M Black £590 x 2 215kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers cleared to £1240 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (253.00) presented by I Campbell; S Carberry £1060 355kg Limousin (297.00), £1040 365kg Limousin (284.00), £1030 355kg Limousin (290.00), £1020 360kg Limousin (285.00), £1000 325kg Limousin (307.00), £940 300kg Limousin (314.00), £940 325kg Limousin (290.00), £940 350kg Limousin (270.00), £900 325kg Limousin (277.00), £900 320kg Limousin (280.00); M McCavish £940 320kg Limousin (295.00), £940 310kg Limousin (302.00), £920 330kg Limousin (280.00) and G O’Neill £780 250kg Limousin (311.00), £740 255kg Limousin (288.00).

A similar entry of sheep saw fat hoggets sell to a height of £138 28kg presented by J Armstrong; R Allingham £136 25kg; S Montgomery £130 24kg and T Dobson £122 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £142 presented by D Newell; D Daly £110; J Armstrong £98 and E Steele £86.