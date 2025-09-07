Largy I Show Speed races to the top at Ballymena

A new centre record for a ram lamb and a sale record average and a 90% clearance were the standout features of the Northern Ireland National Texel Sale, which topped at 32,000gns for Eugene Branagan’s Largy I Show Speed.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale topper is a son of the 170,000gns Knap Grumpy and is out of a dam by 42,000gns Mullan Amigo. Subject to a fierce and rapid bidding battle, this one was knocked down to Adrian Liggett for the Corbo flock, Co Tyrone.

Second best of the 235 ram lambs sold was a 22,000gns call for another lamb heading out of the province, Cathal Harkin’s The Rock Icon. This son of the 70,000gns 2024 Lanark topper Hexel High Voltage is out of a Harestone Fast N Furious daughter and has seen sisters sell at 2800gns already this year. Buying him was Alan Blackwood for the Auldhouseburn flock, Ayrshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following along at 20,000gns was the best of the day from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo flock, Corbo Ice Baby. He’s by the 10,000gns 2024 Ballymena topper, Forkins Hawkeye, and is out of a dam by Hexel Fan Club. Taking him home was Jonny Cubitt, Drumcon.

Large I Show Speed, 32k top price. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Another southern Irish buyer was in action next, paying 13,000gns for another from Cathal Harkin’s pen, the appropriately named The Rock Ireland. This is another by Hexel High Voltage and is a full ET brother to the 22,000gns Icon. He sold to John Greene, Larahirl, Co Donegal.

And making 10,000gns was Blackstown Incredible Hulk from Messrs Wilson and Moses. He’s sired by Forkins Hotshot and is out of a Botera Fee Fee-sired dam. Selling with a top 25% texelplus index, he found a new home with Messrs McRoberts, Eire, with a share retained.

Not far behind at 9000gns was another from Adrian Liggett, Corbo Irish Rover. Another by the 10,000gns Forkins Hawkeye, he’s out of a dam by Hartside All Star which is dam of females to 13,000gns. He sold to James Wilkinson for the Ballygroogan flock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wilson and Moses partnership was back in the money next, taking 7500gns for Blackstown Iron Man. He’s by Mullan Hit The Diff and out of a dam by Knock Classic. Taking him home were Robin and Thomas Ellis for the Eglur and Kauri flocks, Wales.

Aideshill Hedgehunter, 4k. (photo: Alfie Shaw)

Not far behind at 6500gns was Forkins Iconic from Alastair Gault. Sired by the privately purchased Douganhill Gangster, he’s out of a Charben Fantastic daughter and sold with a top 5% index when bought by Brian Hanthorn, Mullan.

A brace then traded at 6000gns, with the first being James Wilkinson’s Ballygroogan Impeccable, a Forkins Hawkeye son out of a dam by Alderview Explosive which is a full sisters to the 3600gns Ballygroogan First Class. He was knocked down to Michael Bird for the Dunlever flock, Co Meath.

The other to make this money was Alan Glendinning’s Lylehill In Your Dreams. This one is by Sportsmans Grand Slam and out of a dam by the 65,000gns Garngour Craftsman. He headed away with Stewart Ferris, Bellefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The came a pair at 5500gms, the first of which was Maineview Instructor from Andrew Kennedy. This Oberstown Hercules son is out of a Forkins-bred dam by Mullan Extra Special. He sold in a two way split to Martin and Cyril Millar and Dennis Taylor, Millars and Ballynacannon, respectively.

Corbo Ice Baby, 20k. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Second at this price was Andrew Follis’ GreenogueI’m Your Man, a Mellor Vale Déjà vu son out of a dam by Craighead Eyecatcher and was shared three ways by Martin Cromie, Murray Annett and Messrs Garrivan for the Tullyear, Milestonehill and Ballydesland flocks, respectively.

And two also sold for 5000gns. First to take this call was Stewart Ferris’ reserve champion from the pre-sale show, Bellefield Im The Boy, a Connemara Hilltop son out of a dam by Haddo Floyd. This on was again split, this time by Martin and Cyril Millar, Millars and Philip Dodds, Tullybrannagan.

At the same money was Martin McConville’s champion from the pre-sale show, Glenhone Issac. He’s by Rhaeadr First Choice and out of a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur daughter and sold to Cahir McAuley, Larkhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 4800gns sale came next for Jonny Cubitt’s Drumcon I See Stars, a son of the 350,000gns Sportsmans Double Diamond and out of a dam by the 100,000gns Strathbogie Gypsy King and sold to Sam McAuley, with a half share retained.

Seaforde I Do, 4.2k. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

And at 4200gns was Seaforde I Do from the recently married Mark Priestley, Sired by Drumcon Head of State and out of a dam by Procters El Presidente, he headed away with Martin McConville, Glenhone.

Average; 235 ram lambs £2003.49.

Owen and Liam Donhoe’s Derryvore flock took the top call of 5500gns in the gimmers at the Northern Ireland National Texel Sale, Ballymena which saw a record average of £1503.08 for 20 sold.

Topping the sale was XOD2401622, a Mullan Game Changer daughter out of a Garngour-bred dam by Procters Chumba Wumba. Buying this one was P Grant, Kilcoo, Do Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next best at 2400gns was one from Ciaran McAuley, Capecastle, with a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur daughter, UCC2400223. She’s out of a Larkhill-bred dam by Mullan Captain. This one sold to C Magill, Larne, Co Antrim.

Then came one from Philip Dodds’ Tullybrannigan flock, DOD2400710. Sired by Corbo Golden Boy and out of an Auldhouseburn Eye Catcher, she sold at 2000gns with a top 10% texelplus index, she was knocked down Darragh Niland, Craughnell, Co Galway.

The Rock Ireland, 13k. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

One at 1800gns came next, with this being a gimmer from Charlie Fyffe’s Botera flock. This was FGY2401959, a Hexel Dallas daughter out of a dam by Craighead Eyecatcher. She found a new home with Ashley Crothers, Monkstown, Co Antrim.

And a pair then traded at 1500gns, the first of which was from Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater flock, FAO2401935. Out of a dam by Plasucha All Star, she’s by Teiglum Godfather and was the pick of Andrew Follis, Greenogue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second at this level was from Alastair Gault’s Forkins pen, GAF2404049. Sired by the 100,000gns Strathbogie Gypsy King, she’s out of a dam by Sportsmans Dare Devil and was taken by Andrew Armstrong, Dromore, Co Tyrone.

Average; 20 gimmers £1503.08.

John Waton’s Duvarren Houston saw lift off in the shearling ram trade at the Northern Ireland National Sale, Ballymena, taking the day’s top call of 4800gns on a trade which recorded a 96% clearance and an average of £1961.46 for the 72 sold.

Sale leader, Houston, is by the homebred Duvarren Colorado and out of a dam by Duvarren Whizz-Kid. He was take by Richard Cowan, Magheramorne, Co Antrim.

Next in line at 4000gns was Gareth Tumelty’s best of the day, Aideshill Hedgehunter. Sired by the 23,000gns Peacehay Ya Belter, he’s out of a dam by Scrogtonhead Class Act and sold to John Watson, Duvarren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian and William McAllister then took 3600gns for their leader, Artnagullion Highflyer. He’s a son of Blackadder Doddie and out of a dam by Midlock Yohann and was bought by Karl O’Mullan, Dunloy, Ballymena.

Then making 3400gns was another from John Watson, Duvarren Hugh Jazz, a Mount Prospect Efrain son out of a dam by Duvarren Colorado. He was the pick of Gary Logue, Castlederg, Co Tyrone.

And the same buyer then paid 3000gns for another from the same home, Duvarren Haka. He’s by the homebred Duvarren Colorado and out of a dam by Blackstown Yule.

Fraser and Helen Tweed then took the same money for their best, Ballycoose Homer. He’s by Incheoch Fibonacci and out of a dam by Fearn Dusautor. Selling with a top 5% index he was taken by Danny Creer, Coolingel, Isle Of Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Tumelty then sold a pair at 2800gns, this first of which was Aideshill Hugo D, a son of Scrogtonhead Class Act and out of a dam by Aideshill Crackerjack. He headed home with W and I Hanna, Dromore, Co Down.

Meanwhile, the second of these was Aideshill Hole In One. This son of Peacehay Ya Belter is out of an Aideshill Crackerjack daughter and sold to McIrath Farms, Kilrea.

Another 2800gns bid came for one from Brian and William McAllister, Artnagullion Honeymonster. This is a by Blackadder Doddie and out of a dam by Midlock Yohann and found a new home with R J Mowbray, Newtonstewart, Co Tyrone.

A final 2800gns sale was made for Philip Dodds’ best, Straidarran Hakka. He’s by Seaforde Gentleman Jack and out of a dam by Sportamsn Cannon Ball. Selling with a top 10% index he was taken by Messrs Bruce, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Average; 72 shearling rams £1961.46.