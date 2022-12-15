Last sheep sale of 2022 at Armoy sees fat lambs selling to £120
A small show of sheep due to the atrocious weather and road conditions and a small crowd of people ventured out to the last sheep sale of 2022.
Fat lambs sold to £120, fat ewes to £111 and store lambs to £95.00.
Leading prices
B Blaney, Cushendall, 30kgs £120. M McClafferty, Armoy, 29kgs £117.50. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £115. Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £114. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £114. Arthur Hanna, Armoy, 23kgs £114. Chris McKernan, Ballymoney, 23kgs £113. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 23kgs £111. A Dempster, Ballymoney, 23kgs £110. J Todd, Ballycastle, 22kgs £112.50.
Store lambs
S and B Jamison, Ballintoy, 4 Texel, £95.00. P McCurdy, Bushmills, 3 Suffolk, £92.50. S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 7 Texel, £85.00. S Boyle, Dunloy, 25 crossbred, £76.50. W Mitchell, Kilrea, 20 Texel, £75.50. P Brown, Ballycastle, 24 Texel, £74.50. John Devlin, Armoy, 10 Suffolk, £61.50.
Fat ewes
T Hanna, Loughguile, 1, £110, 2, £105. P Brown, Ballycastle, 3 £96.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 2, £90.00. G Bradley, Armoy, 6, £72.00.
Please note: No sheep sales for next two weeks, back on 4th January 2023.
Merry Christmas to all the mart customers.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.