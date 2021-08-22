Late summer really is the most abundant time of year for produce

Plums at Clock House Farm in Coxheath, Kent, as growers struggle against imported plums and lack of UK supermarket shelf space. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 26, 2009. Farmers in Kent described the harvest as a "vintage" crop and spoke of their frustration that the fruit could be left to rot. See PA story FARM Plums. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

There’s the promise of plenty but nothing is ripe for the picking.

Late summer is the complete opposite. Not only do we still have the tomatoes, cucumbers and summer crops but plums, blackberries and rosehips are all starting to appear. It really is the most abundant time of year for produce.

My neighbour has a tree in the garden that was there when she moved in over 30 years ago. After all that time it has suddenly decided to declare itself to be a plum tree. The plums are small, yellow and very fragrant. The variety is the French Mirabelle. Why it’s taken so long to bear fruit is a mystery but a very welcome one. Plums and coconut are a heavenly match – the zingy fruit cutting through the creaminess of the coconut. My first recipe is for an upside down plum and coconut cake with toasted coconut cream on the side. Upside down cakes are the perfect way of getting the best out of fruit. When they meld into the cake it’s very hard to beat. If the weather is inclement, substitute some hot custard for the coconut cream.

When I get gifted plums I go into overdrive in what ways to preserve them. Jam and freezing are the obvious methods but chutneys and sauces are a savoury way of capturing their essence. The other recipe is for pork shoulder slowly cooked in an Asian plum sauce. The sauce is flavoured with ginger, anise and coriander, sweetened with honey and sugar, sharpened with vinegar and seasoned with soy. The balance of sweet, salty, sour and hot is the ideal foil for the rich meat. You can double up the plum sauce recipe and bottle for later in the year. It’s equally good with roast pork, duck or chicken.