The anonymised maps have been produced through an ongoing collaboration between Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI) who co-ordinate the respective programmes, and DAERA and DAFM.

The maps display a higher level of infection in NI compared to the ROI; there is a need for the highest levels of biosecurity in infected herds, particularly in Co Armagh.

In NI, the animal level incidence has fallen from 0.264 per cent at the end of 2022 to 0.211 per cent at the end of 2023, and the herd level incidence has decreased by over 76 per cent since the start of the compulsory programme.

Map showing distribution of herds with BVD Positive calves from 01/01/2023 to 31/12/2023.Herds in the coloured hexagons and adjacent hexagons may be at increased risk of having BVD Positive births. (Image supplied by AHWNI)

The further drop in disease levels in NI in 2023 has occurred due to several factors: in particular, there has been a notable decrease in the number of Persistently Infected animals that have been retained for 28 days following disclosure of positive results.

As a result, the risk of viral transmission to livestock on those farms and to neighbouring farms has been reduced.

The NI BVD Implementation Group continues to request new legislation that will address the risks presented by movement of transiently infected, or ‘Trojan’, animals out of breakdown herds and that will allow sharing of information to allow other herds to make informed decisions about herd biosecurity and purchases.

AHWNI continues to engage with all herd owners whose herds are in breakdown situations, to advise on how the virus can be eradicated at the farm level.

AHWNI chief executive, Dr Sam Strain, commented: “The maps demonstrate the substantial advances that have been made in tackling BVD through both Programmes.

“Crucially, the number of Persistently Infected animals that have been retained within NI has reduced very substantially, reflecting the considerable efforts of farmers and industry partners in addressing the infection.

“However, the contrast with RoI illustrates both what can be achieved with a wider range of programme tools as well as what still needs to be done in NI.