Latest prices from Ballymena

Barry McStravick, Gawleys Hol £2220, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Hol £2100, D Dodd, Ballynahinch Hol £1950, Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough Fri £1800, D Dodd, Ballynahinch Hol £1800, local farmer Fri £1600.

25 Suckler cows sold to £2120 for a Hereford hfr and hfr calf, leading prices as follows,

RJM & E Dunlop, Gleno Her and hfr calf £2120, RJM & E Dunlop, Shb and hfr calf £2080, J Breen, Lurgan Lim and bull calf £2080, RJ M & M E Dunlop, Gleno Her and bull calf £2000, RJM & E Dunlop, Shb and bull calf £1980, R McCullough, Milebush Sim and bull calf £1950, RJ M & E Dunlop, Shb and hfr calf £1850, R McCullough, Lim and hfr calf £1820, RJ M & M E Dunlop, Bel and bull calf £1820, R McCullough, Sim and hfr calf £1800, RJ M & M E Dunlop, Abe and bull calf £1750, RJ M & M E Dunlop, Shb and hfr calf £1680, RJ M & M E Dunlop, Shb and bull calf £1650, WJ& D Wallace, Ballymena Lim and bull calf £1620, S Woodside, Islandmagee Cha and hfr calf £1600, WJ & D Wallace, Ballymena Lim and bull calf £1580.

Ballymena Mart

185 Dropped calves sold to £620 for Bull calves and £470 for heifer calves, leading prices as follows;

Bull calves

Greenmount Abe £620, Greenmount Abe £620, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey Lim £580, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey Lim £580, Greenmount Abe £570 Greenmount Abe £570, Greenmount Abe Abe £570, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Fri £535, R & C Steede, Cullybackey Abe £510, Greenmount Her £510, Greenmount Her £510kg, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Fri £475, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Fri £450, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey Lim £450, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey Lim £450, R & C Steede, Cullybackey Abe £440.

Heifer calves

George Forsythe, Cloughmills Abe £470, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Abe £470, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Abe £425, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Abe £425, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Abe £420, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Abe £420, Local Farmer, Abe £410, R & C Steede, Cullybackey Abe £375, Blade farming Ltd, Bel £345, M/S J & J Huey, Armoy Bel £340, R & C Steede, Cullybackey Abe £335, William H Magee, Kilwaughter Cha £320, A Boyle Newtownards Cha £320, R & C Steede, Cullybackey Abe £310, Robin Bingham, Nuttscorner Cha £310, S A Milligan Lim £310.

Friesian Bulls

W.S Kennedy, Ballyclare £535, W.S Kennedy, Ballyclare £475, W.S Kennedy, Ballyclare £450, S McKay, Dunloy £180, S McKay, Dunloy £180, S McKay, Dunloy £180, R & C Steede, Cullybackey £160, R & C Steede, Cullybackey £160, S McKay, Dunloy £155.

A smaller sale of 170 weanlings resulted in another super trade. Bullocks sold to £910 over for a Char 430kg at £1340 offered by S Douglas, Limavady. Heifers sold to £700 over for a Blue 360kg £1060 presented by David Donnan, Donaghadee.

Bulls/blks 0kg to 300kg

K Bell, Broughshane Sal 250kg £780 (312) S Douglas, Limavady Cha 300kg £880 (293) K Bell, Sal 270kg £790 (292) WD Marshall, Clough Cha 300kg £830 (276) I McGarel, Aughafatten Par 300kg £780kg (260) I McGarel, Par 280kg £710 (253) RG Mulholland, Sim 290kg £715 (246) R Montford, Abe 290kg £710 (244) I McGarel, Par 250kg £560 (224).

301kg to 350kg

S Douglas, Limavady Cha 350kg £1160 (331) B Mathews, Clough Lim 350kg £990 (282) local farmer, Cha 310kg £870 (280) local farmer, Lim 350kg £965 (275) K Bell, Broughshane Sal 310kg £850 (274) K Bell, Sal 310kg £840 (271) B Mathews, Clough Lim 330kg £880 (266) T Mulholland, Dunmurry Cha 330kg £880 (266) T Mulholland, Sim 330kg £875 (265) B Matthews, Lim 340kg £900 (264) D Gaston, Carnlough Lim 350kg £900 (257) T Mulholland, Sim 330kg £845 (256) MC Morrow, Sho 340kg £860 (252) T Morrow, Larne Sho 340kg £860 (252) T Morrow, Sho 340kg £860 (252) R McKeown, Ballymena Bel 350kg £865 (247).

351kg and over

S Douglas, Limavady Cha 370kg £1240 (335) B Matthews, Clough Lim 360kg £1170 (325) S Douglas, Cha 380 £1230 (323) S Douglas, Cha 360kg £1160 (322) S Douglas, Cha 430kg £1340 (311) B Matthews, Clough Lim 390kg £1200 (307) S Douglas, Cha 360kg £1060 (294) B Matthews, Lim 360kg £1020 (283) T Butler, Lim 380kg £1060 (279) B Mathews, Clough Lim 370kg £1010 (273) B Mathews, Lim 410kg £1110 (270) S Dennison, Dunadry Cha 400kg £1080 (270) S Dennison, Abe 490kg £1320 (269) D Gaston, Ballymena Lim 480kg £1280 (266) F Hilton, Ballymena Cha 490 £1295 (264) T Butler, Ballycastle, Lim 410kg £1080 (263).

Heifers 0-300kgs

S Douglas, Limavady Cha 280kg £820 (292p), local farmer Cha 280kg £750 (267p).

301-350kgs

S Douglas, Limavady Cha 330kg £980 (297p), A J Wilson, Ballymena Lim 350kg £965 (275p), S Douglas, Limavady Cha 320kg £860 (268p), S Douglas, Limavady Cha 340kg £900 (264p), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Cha 330kg £870 (263p), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Cha 340kg £890 (261p), S Douglas, Limavady Cha 350kg £910 (260p), S Douglas, Limavady Cha 350kg £900 (257p), Bruce Mathews, Clough Lim 320kg £790 (246p), Bruce Mathews, Clough Lim 330kg £800 (242p), Bruce Mathews, Clough Lim 350kg £840 (240p), R McKeown, Ballymena Lim 340kg £810 (238p), Bruce Mathews, Clough Lim 330kg £770 (233p).

351+