BALLYMENA, THURSDAY 27TH JUNE 2024

310 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Beef cows sold to 290p for a Blue 970kg at £2813, Friesian cows to 166p 720kg at £1195, Beef heifers to 314p twice 750kg £2355 & 720kg at £2260, Beef bullocks to 316p 770kg £2433 and to a top per head of £2595 for 1030kg. Fr bullocks to 234p 640kg at £1497.

Beef Cows:

O O’Hare, Bel 970kg £2813 (290) A Carson, Cookstown Blo 700kg £2016 (288) Blo 600kg £1704 (284) C Ferris, Millisle Cha 790kg £2133 (270) A Carson, Cookstown Blo 650kg £1742 (268) 760kg £1976 (260) W Campbell, Carnlough Lim 770kg £1955 (254) A Carson, Blo 640kg £1625 (254) D Hume, Lim 820kg £2082 (254) M Farlow, Coleraine Sim 690kg £1731 (251) V Boyle, Ballymena Lim 600kg £1500 (250) D Mills, Glenarm Lim 550kg £1309 (238) D Fleming, Lim 670kg £1594 (238) A Abbott, Lisburn Lim 800kg £1888 (236) J Campbell, Lim 700kg £1624 (232) WJ Boyd, Larne Lim 670kg £1514 (226).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

stock image

Friesian cows:

G Rowney, Ballynure 720kg £1195 (166) A McBurney, 630kg £1045 (166) 690kg £1145 (166) J MC Woodburn, Kells 690kg £1131 (164) RJ & JA Wright, Lisburn 500kg £800 (160) A McBurney, 680kg £1088 (160) 790kg £1264 (160) 750kg £1200 (160) 670kg £1058 (158) 650kg £1027 (158) 670kg £1058 (158) 820kg £1295 (158) 640kg £1011 (158) 710kg £1121 (158) W Hoey, Ballymena 650kg £1020 (157).

Beef Heifers:

M Surphlis, Cha 750kg £2355 (314) RJ Arrell, Randalstown Cha 720kg £2260 (314) Local Farmer, Lim 680kg £2108 (310) PL McKeag, Cha 740kg £2190 (296) M Surphlis, Lim 610kg £1793 (294) C Ferris, Lim 730kg £2146 (294) PL McKeag, Cha 710kg £2073 (292) C Ferris, Lim 690kg £2014 (292) Cha 710kg £2066 (291) J Davidson, Moorfields Lim 630kg £1814 (288) J Hayes, Blo 640kg £1830 (286) Blo 670kg £1902 (284) C Ferris, Lim 740kg £2086 (282) PL McKeag, Lim 760kg £2143 (282) Cha 650kg £1826 (281).

Beef Bullocks

Top per Kg: R J Arrell, Randalstown Lim 770kg £2433 (316), J Dougan, Ahoghill Lim 740kg £2331 (315), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blo 650kg £1989 (306), D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Char 690kg £2063 (299), T Beattie, Ballymoney Lim 640kg £1907 (298), 680kg £2012 (296), M Surphlis, Lisnaskea Char 790kg £2338 (296), Lim 710kg £2094 (295), K Lagan, Toomebridge Char 740kg £2160 (292), T Mawhinney, Ballyclare Lim 580kg £1682 (290), J Dougan, Ahoghill Lim 740kg £2146 (290), I Beggs, Whitehead Lim 630kg £1827 (290).

Top per head:

W Kee, Strabane Char 1030kg £2595, 890kg £2447, R J Arrell, Randalstown Lim 770kg £2433, W Kee, Strabane Char 870kg £2392, M Surphlis, Lisnaskea Char 790kg £2338, J Dougan, Ahoghill Lim 740kg £2331, B Harkness, Coagh Lim 800kg £2288, Sim 790kg £2283, K Lagan, Toomebridge Char 770kg £2194, 740kg £2160, J Dougan, Ahoghill Lim 740kg £2146.

Fr Bullocks: R D Humpherys, Donaghadee 640kg £1497 (234), P & G O’Rawe, Clough 590kg £1368 (232), T Duffin, Toomebridge 670kg £1541 (230), P & G O’Rawe, Clough 620kg £1401 (226), D & D McKay, Rathkenny 600kg £1332 (222), Local Farmer 500kg £1100 (220), J Woodburn, Kells 780kg £1716 (220), Local Farmer 500kg £1100 (220) x2, 420kg £907 (216), 500kg £1065 (213), H McNabney, Clough 580kg £1229 (212).

FRIDAY 28TH JUNE 2024

Dairy Cows, Bulls and Suckler Cows

A smaller show of dairy cattle sold to £1800 for a calved heifer from T Carlisle, Dundrod. Bulls topped at 3600gns for a Charolais from Ian Rea, Crumlin.

Other prices included:

H McCracken, Ballywalter Lim £3350, Crawford Bros, Maquiresbridge Lim 2700gns, D G Green & Sons, Lisburn Lim 2650gns, P Maginn, Downpatrick Sal 2200gns.

Cows and calves reached £2480 for a Lim & bull calf from J Ferguson Jnr, Straid, followed by: J Ferguson, Straid AA & bull £2420, WJ & D Wallace, Ballymena Lim & bull calf £1820, L McNamara, Kircubbin BB & hfr calf £1780, J Ferguson, Straid AA & bull £1780, W J Wilson, Rasharkin Lim cow £1700.

Calves

360 lots in the calf ring sold to £790 for a reared AA bull, younger calves reached £700 twice for 2 month old Lim bulls. Heifer calves reached £600 for a 3 month old Char and reared Fr bulls topped at £660.

Bulls:

D McNeill, Rathkenny AA £790, BB £780, M Drummond, Ballynure Lim £700, L McAuley, Ballyclare Lim £700, D McNeill, Rathkenny BB £690, J Drummond, Bangor AA £680 x2, W J McClintock, Broughshane Lim £680, D McNeill, Rathkenny AA £680 x3, M Drummond, Ballynure Lim £670, H Alexander, Glenarm AA £670, D McNeill, Rathkenny Fr £660 x3.

Heifers:

Ganaway Farms, Millisle Char £600, T Martin, Portaferry BB £590, J R McNeilly, Randalstown BB £580, I Montgomery, Mallusk Char £570, A McBurney, Cloughmills BB £570, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Sim £560, Char £560, J Ferguson, Straid AA £540, R J White, Liscolman Lim £540, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Char £530, A McBurney, Cloughmills BB £520, J Ferguson Snr, Straid Char £520.

Fr/Hol Bulls:

D McNeill, Rathkenny £660 x2, £590 x3, B Wilson, Lisburn £460 x3, D McNeill, Rathkenny £440, £380 x2, B Wilson, Lisburn £375 x4, D McNeill, Rathkenny £350.

Weanlings:

A great entry of 350 Weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another super trade. Bullocks sold to £1580 over for a Char 520kg at £2100 presented by C Ferris, Millisle. Heifers sold to £1170 over for a blonde 330kg at £1500 offered by Mark Patterson, Nutts Corner.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg: R Shaw, Ballymena Lim 240kg £1070 (445) Local Farmer, Cha 290kg £1160 (400) E Tosh, Castlerock Cha 300kg £1180 (393) J Taylor, Lisburn Lim 220kg £860 (390) P & J O’Kane, Carnlough Cha 250kg £970 (388) R Shaw, Lim 230kg £890 (387) DR L McClinton, Glenarm Cha 300kg £1160 (386) R Shaw, Lim 270kg £1030 (381) Dr L McClinton, Cha 270kg £1020 (377) R Shaw, Lim 240kg £900 (375) P & J O’Kane, Cha 290kg £1080 (372) R & D Allen, Randalstown 3x Cha 220kg £810 (368) 2x Cha 250kg £910.

301kg to 350kg: B McCann, Portglenone Lim 320kg £1310 (409) Lim 340kg £1350 (397) I Tanner, Cha 310kg £1210 (390) R Shaw, Lim 320kg £1220 (381) S Tanner, Cha 330kg £1230 (372) P & J O’Kane, Cha 310kg £1050 (338) K Kidd, Broughshane Cha 340kg £1150 (338) A Henry , Antrim Lim 330kg £1110 (336) G Quinn, Sim 310kg £1040 (335) A McKeegan, Glenarm 3x Bel 330kg £1100 (333) E Tosh, Lim 330kg £1080 (327) M Patteson, Bel 350kg £1130 (322) D McClurkin, Lim 330kg £1060 (321) S Lagan, Moneymore Cha 310kg £990 (319).

351kg and over: C Ferris, Cha 520kg £2100 (403) Drumhilla Farms, Lim 400kg £1590 (397) S Tanner, Cha 360kg £1360 (377) PL McKeag, Lim 430kg £1560 (362) B McCann, Portglenone Lim 360kg £1300 (361) C Ferris, Millisle Cha 510kg £1780 (349) P & J O’Kane, Cha 360kg £1230 (341) P McCann, Lim 420kg £1420 (338) A Henry, Lim 380kg £1270 (334) N McClure, Ballymoney Lim (331) D Davidson, Ballymena Cha 360kg £1190 (330) M Patterson, Lim 370kg £1220 (329) PL McKeag, Lim 500kg £1640 (328) Lim 550kg £1800 (327) P & J O’Kane Cha 390kg £1270 (325) D McClurkin, Cha 360kg 1170 (325).

Heifers

Up to 300kg: Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Lim 290kg £1020 (351), P & J O’Kane, Carnlough Char 220kg £760 (345), R & D Allen, Randalstown Char 210kg £700 (333) x3, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Char 250kg £830 (332), L McClinton, Glenarm Char 290kg £960 (331), P & J O’Kane, Carnlough AA 260kg £860 (330), D Robinson, Glenarm Lim 300kg £980 (326), P & J O’Kane, Carnlough Char 300kg £980 (326), R & D Allen, Randalstown Char 230kg £750 (326) x3, 240kg £780 (325) x2.

301 to 350kg: M Patterson, Nutts Corner Blo 330kg £1500 (454), S Tanner, Castlerock Char 310kg £1160 (374), J Taylor, Ballinderry Lim 310kg £1050 (338), B & E McCorry, Ballinderry Lim 310kg £990 (319), D Robinson, Glenarm Lim 310kg £960 (309), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Char 340kg £1040 (305), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Char 350kg £1060 (302), 310kg £930 (300), B & E McCorry, Ballinderry Char 330kg £990 (300), N McClure, Ballymoney Lim 340kg £1010 (297), S Lagan, Moneymore Char 320kg £950 (296), T J Magee, Ballyclare Char 340kg £1000 (294), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Char 310kg £900 (290).

Over 351kg: A Henry, Antrim Lim 360kg £1200 (333), P McCann, Portglenone Lim 360kg £1160 (322), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Char 370kg £1180 (318), A McKeegan, Glenarm BB 360kg £1130 (313), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Sim 370kg £1160 (313), A Henry, Antrim Lim 410kg £1280 (312), A McKeegan, Glenarm BB 380kg £1180 (310), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Char 360kg £1090 (302), M Crawford, Randalstown Lim 380kg £1090 (286), M Patterson, Nutts Corner BB 360kg £1020 (283), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Char 460kg £1300 (282).

BALLYMENA, TUESDAY 2ND JULY 2024

An entry of 120 store cattle met a steady trade. Heifers sold to 297p per kg for a Char 360kg at £1070 presented by R & D Allen, Randalstown. Bullocks sold to 284p per kg for an AA 580kg at £1650 presented by Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg: S Carmichael, Moneymore Lim 500kg £1405 (281) H & B Doherty. Randalstown Bel 470kg £1310 (278) S Hunter, Bushmills Cha 460kg £1280 (278) H & B Doherty, Bel 490kg £1340 (273) Lim 460kg £1245 (270) A McKnight, Lim 360kg £950 (263) H & B Doherty, Spk 480kg £1265 (263) Lim 440kg £1155 (262) J McPeake, Lim 490kg £1285 (262) H Robinson, Broughshane St 450kg £1170 (260) Local Farmer, Sho 460kg £1195 (259) H & B Doherty, Bel 430kg £1090 (253) Bel 450kg £1140 (253) M Millar, Abe 430kg £1080 (251) A McKnight, Lim 370kg £920 (248) R & D Allen, Abe 380kg £940 (247).

501kg and over: M Crawford, Randalstown Abe 580kg £1650 (284) J Smyth, Randalstown Cha 600kg £1680 (280) M Crawford, Lim 590kg £1640 (278) L McFall, Ahoghill Lim 570kg £1570 (275) S Hunter, Cha 550kg £1500 (272) J Smyth, Bel 620kg £1690 (272) C Heron, Lim 540kg £1460 (270) L McFall, Lim 640kg £1730 (270) Cha 620kg £1675 (270) M Crawford, Lim 620kg £1675 (270) W McAllister, Kells Lim 600kg £1600 (266) A Smyth, Randalstown Sal 610kg £1625 (266) J Smyth, Lim 540kg £1430 (264) Blo 590kg £1550 (262) C Heron, Lim 590kg £1550 (262) KD Reid, Lim 520kg £1340 (257).

Heifers

Up to 500kg: R & D Allen, Randalstown Char 360kg £1070 (297), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 490kg £1440 (293), R & D Allen, Randalstown AA 390kg £1080 (276), 480kg £1305 (271), Char 310kg £840 (271), AA 440kg £1175 (267), 450kg £1180 (262), M Millar, Randalstown AA 440kg £1130 (256), R & D Allen, Randalstown AA 370kg £950 (256), W McAllister, Kells Char 460kg £1175 (255), S Simpson, Broughshane BB 490kg £1235 (252), 420kg £1055 (251), R & D Allen, Randalstown AA 450kg £1130 (251)370kg £925 (250), S Crawford, Randalstown BB 460kg £1150 (250), W Stirling, Antrim Lim 420kg £1050 (250).

Over 500kg: S Hunter, Bushmills Char 520kg £1525 (293), 570kg £1620 (284), W McAllister, Kells Shb 580kg £1610 (277), S Hunter, Bushmills Char 570kg £1560 (273), W McAllister, Kells Shb 540kg £1430 (264), 650kg £1650 (253).

BALLYMENA, WEDNESDAY 3RD JULY 2024

An entry of 2200 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade. Fat lambs sold to 600p for 4 Texels 23kg at £138 offered by A Gault, Newtownabbey and to a top her head of £160 for a heavy texel presented by S McCracken, Randalstown. Fat ewes sold to £254.

Fat lambs (1651)

Top per kg

A Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Tex 23kg £138 (600) L Weatherup, Ballyclare 6 Tex 21.5kg £128.50 (597) M Henderson-Neill, Mosside 3 Tex 23kg £135 (587) Bushvalley Texels, 5 Tex 22kg £129 (586) S Gregg, Glarryford 1 Suf 20.5kg £120 (585) S Stevenson, 7 Tex 23.5kg £137 (583) E Clyde, Muckamore 6 Tex 21.5kg £125 (581) A Brown, Antrim 1 Tex 21.5kg £125 (581) A McKillop, 6 Tex 22.5kg £130 (577) R Booth, Ahoghill 2 Tex 25kg £144 (576) J Fulton, 3 Spo 24kg £138 (575) I Morrison, Ballymena 12 Tex 22kg £126 (572) IN McClelland, Coleraine 22 Tex 24kg £137 (570) I Morrison, Ballymena 49 Tex 22kg £125.50 (570) M Henderson-Neill, 9 Tex 24kg £136 (566) 2 Tex 26kg £147 (565) E Stevenson, Crumlin 43 Tex 24kg £135.50 (564) R Irvine, Broughshane 4 Tex 21.5kg £121 (562) I Marcus, 7 Tex 21.5kg £120.50 (560) J Lowe, Coagh 3 Tex 24kg £134.50 (560) D McAuley Cha 25kg £140 (560) R Linton, 8 Tex 22.5kg £126 (560) J McMillan, 23 Suf 22.5kg £126 (560) D Duffin, Toome 13 Tex 22kg £123 (559).

Top per head

S McCracken, Randalstown 1 Tex 35kg £160, J Irvine, Carrickfergus 2 Tex 28.5kg £159, Belston Lt, Aghalee 1 Suf 42.5kg £150, M Henderson- Neill, 2 Tex 26kg £147, R Booth, 2 Tex 25kg £144, T Craig, 1 Dor 33kg £143, J Kissack, Ballymena 7 Tex 27kg £142, G Hagan, 1 Tex 28.5kg £142, D McAuley, Ballyclare Cha 25kg £140, J Magee, Kilwaughter 10 Tex 26kg £140, Kelly Bros, Ballymena 2 Tex 33kg £140, Bushvalley Texels, Cro 28kg £140, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 5 Tex 25kg £139, L McFetridge, 1 Tex 26kg £139, M Stewart, Coleraine 13 Tex 26.5kg £139.

Fat ewes 549

1st Quality

Suff – £130 - £218

Tex - £140 - £254

CB - £120 - £170