Latest prices from Ballymena mart
310 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Beef cows sold to 290p for a Blue 970kg at £2813, Friesian cows to 166p 720kg at £1195, Beef heifers to 314p twice 750kg £2355 & 720kg at £2260, Beef bullocks to 316p 770kg £2433 and to a top per head of £2595 for 1030kg. Fr bullocks to 234p 640kg at £1497.
Beef Cows:
O O’Hare, Bel 970kg £2813 (290) A Carson, Cookstown Blo 700kg £2016 (288) Blo 600kg £1704 (284) C Ferris, Millisle Cha 790kg £2133 (270) A Carson, Cookstown Blo 650kg £1742 (268) 760kg £1976 (260) W Campbell, Carnlough Lim 770kg £1955 (254) A Carson, Blo 640kg £1625 (254) D Hume, Lim 820kg £2082 (254) M Farlow, Coleraine Sim 690kg £1731 (251) V Boyle, Ballymena Lim 600kg £1500 (250) D Mills, Glenarm Lim 550kg £1309 (238) D Fleming, Lim 670kg £1594 (238) A Abbott, Lisburn Lim 800kg £1888 (236) J Campbell, Lim 700kg £1624 (232) WJ Boyd, Larne Lim 670kg £1514 (226).
Friesian cows:
G Rowney, Ballynure 720kg £1195 (166) A McBurney, 630kg £1045 (166) 690kg £1145 (166) J MC Woodburn, Kells 690kg £1131 (164) RJ & JA Wright, Lisburn 500kg £800 (160) A McBurney, 680kg £1088 (160) 790kg £1264 (160) 750kg £1200 (160) 670kg £1058 (158) 650kg £1027 (158) 670kg £1058 (158) 820kg £1295 (158) 640kg £1011 (158) 710kg £1121 (158) W Hoey, Ballymena 650kg £1020 (157).
Beef Heifers:
M Surphlis, Cha 750kg £2355 (314) RJ Arrell, Randalstown Cha 720kg £2260 (314) Local Farmer, Lim 680kg £2108 (310) PL McKeag, Cha 740kg £2190 (296) M Surphlis, Lim 610kg £1793 (294) C Ferris, Lim 730kg £2146 (294) PL McKeag, Cha 710kg £2073 (292) C Ferris, Lim 690kg £2014 (292) Cha 710kg £2066 (291) J Davidson, Moorfields Lim 630kg £1814 (288) J Hayes, Blo 640kg £1830 (286) Blo 670kg £1902 (284) C Ferris, Lim 740kg £2086 (282) PL McKeag, Lim 760kg £2143 (282) Cha 650kg £1826 (281).
Beef Bullocks
Top per Kg: R J Arrell, Randalstown Lim 770kg £2433 (316), J Dougan, Ahoghill Lim 740kg £2331 (315), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blo 650kg £1989 (306), D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Char 690kg £2063 (299), T Beattie, Ballymoney Lim 640kg £1907 (298), 680kg £2012 (296), M Surphlis, Lisnaskea Char 790kg £2338 (296), Lim 710kg £2094 (295), K Lagan, Toomebridge Char 740kg £2160 (292), T Mawhinney, Ballyclare Lim 580kg £1682 (290), J Dougan, Ahoghill Lim 740kg £2146 (290), I Beggs, Whitehead Lim 630kg £1827 (290).
Top per head:
W Kee, Strabane Char 1030kg £2595, 890kg £2447, R J Arrell, Randalstown Lim 770kg £2433, W Kee, Strabane Char 870kg £2392, M Surphlis, Lisnaskea Char 790kg £2338, J Dougan, Ahoghill Lim 740kg £2331, B Harkness, Coagh Lim 800kg £2288, Sim 790kg £2283, K Lagan, Toomebridge Char 770kg £2194, 740kg £2160, J Dougan, Ahoghill Lim 740kg £2146.
Fr Bullocks: R D Humpherys, Donaghadee 640kg £1497 (234), P & G O’Rawe, Clough 590kg £1368 (232), T Duffin, Toomebridge 670kg £1541 (230), P & G O’Rawe, Clough 620kg £1401 (226), D & D McKay, Rathkenny 600kg £1332 (222), Local Farmer 500kg £1100 (220), J Woodburn, Kells 780kg £1716 (220), Local Farmer 500kg £1100 (220) x2, 420kg £907 (216), 500kg £1065 (213), H McNabney, Clough 580kg £1229 (212).
FRIDAY 28TH JUNE 2024
Dairy Cows, Bulls and Suckler Cows
A smaller show of dairy cattle sold to £1800 for a calved heifer from T Carlisle, Dundrod. Bulls topped at 3600gns for a Charolais from Ian Rea, Crumlin.
Other prices included:
H McCracken, Ballywalter Lim £3350, Crawford Bros, Maquiresbridge Lim 2700gns, D G Green & Sons, Lisburn Lim 2650gns, P Maginn, Downpatrick Sal 2200gns.
Cows and calves reached £2480 for a Lim & bull calf from J Ferguson Jnr, Straid, followed by: J Ferguson, Straid AA & bull £2420, WJ & D Wallace, Ballymena Lim & bull calf £1820, L McNamara, Kircubbin BB & hfr calf £1780, J Ferguson, Straid AA & bull £1780, W J Wilson, Rasharkin Lim cow £1700.
Calves
360 lots in the calf ring sold to £790 for a reared AA bull, younger calves reached £700 twice for 2 month old Lim bulls. Heifer calves reached £600 for a 3 month old Char and reared Fr bulls topped at £660.
Bulls:
D McNeill, Rathkenny AA £790, BB £780, M Drummond, Ballynure Lim £700, L McAuley, Ballyclare Lim £700, D McNeill, Rathkenny BB £690, J Drummond, Bangor AA £680 x2, W J McClintock, Broughshane Lim £680, D McNeill, Rathkenny AA £680 x3, M Drummond, Ballynure Lim £670, H Alexander, Glenarm AA £670, D McNeill, Rathkenny Fr £660 x3.
Heifers:
Ganaway Farms, Millisle Char £600, T Martin, Portaferry BB £590, J R McNeilly, Randalstown BB £580, I Montgomery, Mallusk Char £570, A McBurney, Cloughmills BB £570, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Sim £560, Char £560, J Ferguson, Straid AA £540, R J White, Liscolman Lim £540, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Char £530, A McBurney, Cloughmills BB £520, J Ferguson Snr, Straid Char £520.
Fr/Hol Bulls:
D McNeill, Rathkenny £660 x2, £590 x3, B Wilson, Lisburn £460 x3, D McNeill, Rathkenny £440, £380 x2, B Wilson, Lisburn £375 x4, D McNeill, Rathkenny £350.
Weanlings:
A great entry of 350 Weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another super trade. Bullocks sold to £1580 over for a Char 520kg at £2100 presented by C Ferris, Millisle. Heifers sold to £1170 over for a blonde 330kg at £1500 offered by Mark Patterson, Nutts Corner.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg: R Shaw, Ballymena Lim 240kg £1070 (445) Local Farmer, Cha 290kg £1160 (400) E Tosh, Castlerock Cha 300kg £1180 (393) J Taylor, Lisburn Lim 220kg £860 (390) P & J O’Kane, Carnlough Cha 250kg £970 (388) R Shaw, Lim 230kg £890 (387) DR L McClinton, Glenarm Cha 300kg £1160 (386) R Shaw, Lim 270kg £1030 (381) Dr L McClinton, Cha 270kg £1020 (377) R Shaw, Lim 240kg £900 (375) P & J O’Kane, Cha 290kg £1080 (372) R & D Allen, Randalstown 3x Cha 220kg £810 (368) 2x Cha 250kg £910.
301kg to 350kg: B McCann, Portglenone Lim 320kg £1310 (409) Lim 340kg £1350 (397) I Tanner, Cha 310kg £1210 (390) R Shaw, Lim 320kg £1220 (381) S Tanner, Cha 330kg £1230 (372) P & J O’Kane, Cha 310kg £1050 (338) K Kidd, Broughshane Cha 340kg £1150 (338) A Henry , Antrim Lim 330kg £1110 (336) G Quinn, Sim 310kg £1040 (335) A McKeegan, Glenarm 3x Bel 330kg £1100 (333) E Tosh, Lim 330kg £1080 (327) M Patteson, Bel 350kg £1130 (322) D McClurkin, Lim 330kg £1060 (321) S Lagan, Moneymore Cha 310kg £990 (319).
351kg and over: C Ferris, Cha 520kg £2100 (403) Drumhilla Farms, Lim 400kg £1590 (397) S Tanner, Cha 360kg £1360 (377) PL McKeag, Lim 430kg £1560 (362) B McCann, Portglenone Lim 360kg £1300 (361) C Ferris, Millisle Cha 510kg £1780 (349) P & J O’Kane, Cha 360kg £1230 (341) P McCann, Lim 420kg £1420 (338) A Henry, Lim 380kg £1270 (334) N McClure, Ballymoney Lim (331) D Davidson, Ballymena Cha 360kg £1190 (330) M Patterson, Lim 370kg £1220 (329) PL McKeag, Lim 500kg £1640 (328) Lim 550kg £1800 (327) P & J O’Kane Cha 390kg £1270 (325) D McClurkin, Cha 360kg 1170 (325).
Heifers
Up to 300kg: Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Lim 290kg £1020 (351), P & J O’Kane, Carnlough Char 220kg £760 (345), R & D Allen, Randalstown Char 210kg £700 (333) x3, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Char 250kg £830 (332), L McClinton, Glenarm Char 290kg £960 (331), P & J O’Kane, Carnlough AA 260kg £860 (330), D Robinson, Glenarm Lim 300kg £980 (326), P & J O’Kane, Carnlough Char 300kg £980 (326), R & D Allen, Randalstown Char 230kg £750 (326) x3, 240kg £780 (325) x2.
301 to 350kg: M Patterson, Nutts Corner Blo 330kg £1500 (454), S Tanner, Castlerock Char 310kg £1160 (374), J Taylor, Ballinderry Lim 310kg £1050 (338), B & E McCorry, Ballinderry Lim 310kg £990 (319), D Robinson, Glenarm Lim 310kg £960 (309), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Char 340kg £1040 (305), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Char 350kg £1060 (302), 310kg £930 (300), B & E McCorry, Ballinderry Char 330kg £990 (300), N McClure, Ballymoney Lim 340kg £1010 (297), S Lagan, Moneymore Char 320kg £950 (296), T J Magee, Ballyclare Char 340kg £1000 (294), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Char 310kg £900 (290).
Over 351kg: A Henry, Antrim Lim 360kg £1200 (333), P McCann, Portglenone Lim 360kg £1160 (322), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Char 370kg £1180 (318), A McKeegan, Glenarm BB 360kg £1130 (313), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Sim 370kg £1160 (313), A Henry, Antrim Lim 410kg £1280 (312), A McKeegan, Glenarm BB 380kg £1180 (310), M Patterson, Nutts Corner Char 360kg £1090 (302), M Crawford, Randalstown Lim 380kg £1090 (286), M Patterson, Nutts Corner BB 360kg £1020 (283), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Char 460kg £1300 (282).
BALLYMENA, TUESDAY 2ND JULY 2024
An entry of 120 store cattle met a steady trade. Heifers sold to 297p per kg for a Char 360kg at £1070 presented by R & D Allen, Randalstown. Bullocks sold to 284p per kg for an AA 580kg at £1650 presented by Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg: S Carmichael, Moneymore Lim 500kg £1405 (281) H & B Doherty. Randalstown Bel 470kg £1310 (278) S Hunter, Bushmills Cha 460kg £1280 (278) H & B Doherty, Bel 490kg £1340 (273) Lim 460kg £1245 (270) A McKnight, Lim 360kg £950 (263) H & B Doherty, Spk 480kg £1265 (263) Lim 440kg £1155 (262) J McPeake, Lim 490kg £1285 (262) H Robinson, Broughshane St 450kg £1170 (260) Local Farmer, Sho 460kg £1195 (259) H & B Doherty, Bel 430kg £1090 (253) Bel 450kg £1140 (253) M Millar, Abe 430kg £1080 (251) A McKnight, Lim 370kg £920 (248) R & D Allen, Abe 380kg £940 (247).
501kg and over: M Crawford, Randalstown Abe 580kg £1650 (284) J Smyth, Randalstown Cha 600kg £1680 (280) M Crawford, Lim 590kg £1640 (278) L McFall, Ahoghill Lim 570kg £1570 (275) S Hunter, Cha 550kg £1500 (272) J Smyth, Bel 620kg £1690 (272) C Heron, Lim 540kg £1460 (270) L McFall, Lim 640kg £1730 (270) Cha 620kg £1675 (270) M Crawford, Lim 620kg £1675 (270) W McAllister, Kells Lim 600kg £1600 (266) A Smyth, Randalstown Sal 610kg £1625 (266) J Smyth, Lim 540kg £1430 (264) Blo 590kg £1550 (262) C Heron, Lim 590kg £1550 (262) KD Reid, Lim 520kg £1340 (257).
Heifers
Up to 500kg: R & D Allen, Randalstown Char 360kg £1070 (297), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 490kg £1440 (293), R & D Allen, Randalstown AA 390kg £1080 (276), 480kg £1305 (271), Char 310kg £840 (271), AA 440kg £1175 (267), 450kg £1180 (262), M Millar, Randalstown AA 440kg £1130 (256), R & D Allen, Randalstown AA 370kg £950 (256), W McAllister, Kells Char 460kg £1175 (255), S Simpson, Broughshane BB 490kg £1235 (252), 420kg £1055 (251), R & D Allen, Randalstown AA 450kg £1130 (251)370kg £925 (250), S Crawford, Randalstown BB 460kg £1150 (250), W Stirling, Antrim Lim 420kg £1050 (250).
Over 500kg: S Hunter, Bushmills Char 520kg £1525 (293), 570kg £1620 (284), W McAllister, Kells Shb 580kg £1610 (277), S Hunter, Bushmills Char 570kg £1560 (273), W McAllister, Kells Shb 540kg £1430 (264), 650kg £1650 (253).
BALLYMENA, WEDNESDAY 3RD JULY 2024
An entry of 2200 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade. Fat lambs sold to 600p for 4 Texels 23kg at £138 offered by A Gault, Newtownabbey and to a top her head of £160 for a heavy texel presented by S McCracken, Randalstown. Fat ewes sold to £254.
Fat lambs (1651)
Top per kg
A Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Tex 23kg £138 (600) L Weatherup, Ballyclare 6 Tex 21.5kg £128.50 (597) M Henderson-Neill, Mosside 3 Tex 23kg £135 (587) Bushvalley Texels, 5 Tex 22kg £129 (586) S Gregg, Glarryford 1 Suf 20.5kg £120 (585) S Stevenson, 7 Tex 23.5kg £137 (583) E Clyde, Muckamore 6 Tex 21.5kg £125 (581) A Brown, Antrim 1 Tex 21.5kg £125 (581) A McKillop, 6 Tex 22.5kg £130 (577) R Booth, Ahoghill 2 Tex 25kg £144 (576) J Fulton, 3 Spo 24kg £138 (575) I Morrison, Ballymena 12 Tex 22kg £126 (572) IN McClelland, Coleraine 22 Tex 24kg £137 (570) I Morrison, Ballymena 49 Tex 22kg £125.50 (570) M Henderson-Neill, 9 Tex 24kg £136 (566) 2 Tex 26kg £147 (565) E Stevenson, Crumlin 43 Tex 24kg £135.50 (564) R Irvine, Broughshane 4 Tex 21.5kg £121 (562) I Marcus, 7 Tex 21.5kg £120.50 (560) J Lowe, Coagh 3 Tex 24kg £134.50 (560) D McAuley Cha 25kg £140 (560) R Linton, 8 Tex 22.5kg £126 (560) J McMillan, 23 Suf 22.5kg £126 (560) D Duffin, Toome 13 Tex 22kg £123 (559).
Top per head
S McCracken, Randalstown 1 Tex 35kg £160, J Irvine, Carrickfergus 2 Tex 28.5kg £159, Belston Lt, Aghalee 1 Suf 42.5kg £150, M Henderson- Neill, 2 Tex 26kg £147, R Booth, 2 Tex 25kg £144, T Craig, 1 Dor 33kg £143, J Kissack, Ballymena 7 Tex 27kg £142, G Hagan, 1 Tex 28.5kg £142, D McAuley, Ballyclare Cha 25kg £140, J Magee, Kilwaughter 10 Tex 26kg £140, Kelly Bros, Ballymena 2 Tex 33kg £140, Bushvalley Texels, Cro 28kg £140, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 5 Tex 25kg £139, L McFetridge, 1 Tex 26kg £139, M Stewart, Coleraine 13 Tex 26.5kg £139.
Fat ewes 549
1st Quality
Suff – £130 - £218
Tex - £140 - £254
CB - £120 - £170
Bf - £80 - £112