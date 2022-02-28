Latest prices from Raphoe

Hoggets sold at:

€90 to €110 for 30-35kgs

€110 to €130 for 36-42kgs

€130 to €150 for 43-48kgs

€150 to €157 for 49-56kgs

Fat Ewes sold from €70 to €186 each

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140 to €180/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €290/team

At the cattle sale on Thursday 24th February 2022:

Trade remains very strong for all stock with factory agents and feedlot buyers anxious to purchase.

Forward cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg

Medium weights sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg

Lighter weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg

Beef Bullocks - €800 to €1230 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €500 to €840 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €515 to €1150 over the weight

Store Heifers - €325 to €695 over the weight

Fat Cows sold from €880 to €1770 each

NO Cattle Sale on Thursday 17th March

Cattle sale will be held on Tuesday 15th March in conjunction with the evening Weanling Sale