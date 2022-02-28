Latest prices from Raphoe
At the sheep sale on Monday 21st February in Raphoe
Hoggets sold at:
€90 to €110 for 30-35kgs
€110 to €130 for 36-42kgs
€130 to €150 for 43-48kgs
€150 to €157 for 49-56kgs
Fat Ewes sold from €70 to €186 each
Ewes with one lamb sold from €140 to €180/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €290/team
At the cattle sale on Thursday 24th February 2022:
Trade remains very strong for all stock with factory agents and feedlot buyers anxious to purchase.
Forward cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg
Medium weights sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg
Lighter weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg
Beef Bullocks - €800 to €1230 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €500 to €840 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €515 to €1150 over the weight
Store Heifers - €325 to €695 over the weight
Fat Cows sold from €880 to €1770 each
NO Cattle Sale on Thursday 17th March
Cattle sale will be held on Tuesday 15th March in conjunction with the evening Weanling Sale
Intake from 3 pm. Sale to commence at 6.30pm.