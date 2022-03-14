Latest prices from Raphoe
At the sheep sale in Raphoe on Monday, 7th March hoggets sold from €80 to €110 for 28-33kgs, €110 to €130 for 34-40kgs, €130 to €150 for 41-47kgs, €150 to €160 for 48-55kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €185/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €315/team
Fat Ewes met an exceptional trade selling from €80 to €214 each
There was another large entry of cattle for this week’s sale on Thursday 10th March with a lively trade around the ring and online for all stock on offer. Farmers, agents and feedlot buyers are still anxious to purchase strong, forward cattle with many making from €2.50/kg to €2.90/kg for quality cattle.
Medium weights also sold well from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.
AA cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.
FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg
Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €1770/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €840 to €1315 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €920 to €1045 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €400 to €860 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €600 to €1170 over the weight
Store Heifers - €400 to €880 over the weight