Latest prices from Raphoe

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €185/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €315/team

Fat Ewes met an exceptional trade selling from €80 to €214 each

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was another large entry of cattle for this week’s sale on Thursday 10th March with a lively trade around the ring and online for all stock on offer. Farmers, agents and feedlot buyers are still anxious to purchase strong, forward cattle with many making from €2.50/kg to €2.90/kg for quality cattle.

Medium weights also sold well from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €1770/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €840 to €1315 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €920 to €1045 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €400 to €860 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €600 to €1170 over the weight