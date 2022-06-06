Latest prices from Raphoe

Ewes with one lamb sold from €120 to €180/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €250 to €346/team
Fat Ewes sold from €100 to €234 each
There was another large entry of cattle at this week’s sale on Thursday, 2nd June, all of which met a brisk trade with many making from €3/kg to €3.50/kg.
Strong, forward cattle were highly sought after again this week, with quality lots selling from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.70/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.80/kg.
AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.
FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.75/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.70/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.80/kg.
Fat Cows sold from €900/head to €2550/head.
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €930 to €1520 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €945 to €1475 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €560 to €1270 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €955 to €1815 over the weight
Store Heifers - €400 to €1140 over the weight