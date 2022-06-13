Latest prices from Raphoe

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €234/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €150 to €315/team

Fat Ewes sold from €70 to €232 each

There was high demand for stock at this week’s sale with trade remaining on par with previous weeks.

Strong, forward cattle were highly sought after with many making from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg

Fat Cows sold from €620/head to €2280/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1475 to €2185 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €900 to €1250 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €565 to €1360 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €970 to €1380 over the weight