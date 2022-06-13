Latest prices from Raphoe

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €234/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €150 to €315/team
Fat Ewes sold from €70 to €232 each
There was high demand for stock at this week’s sale with trade remaining on par with previous weeks.
Strong, forward cattle were highly sought after with many making from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.
AA cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg
Fat Cows sold from €620/head to €2280/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1475 to €2185 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €900 to €1250 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €565 to €1360 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €970 to €1380 over the weight
Store Heifers - €490 to €1000 over the weight