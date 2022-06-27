Latest prices from Raphoe

Fat Ewes sold from €80 to a high of €230 each.
At the cattle sale on Thursday, 23rd June yhere was a lively trade around the ring and online for excellent forward stock at this week’s sale while those that were lighter fleshed were slightly back in price from last week.
Quality lots sold from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg and lighter, plainer lots sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €3.40/kg
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg
Fat Cows sold from €1030/head to €2370/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1085 to €2180 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €885 to €1085 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €312 to €785 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €580 to €940 over the weight
Store Heifers - €300 to €733 over the weight