Latest prices from Raphoe

Fat Ewes sold from €80 to a high of €230 each.

At the cattle sale on Thursday, 23rd June yhere was a lively trade around the ring and online for excellent forward stock at this week’s sale while those that were lighter fleshed were slightly back in price from last week.

Quality lots sold from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg and lighter, plainer lots sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €1030/head to €2370/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1085 to €2180 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €885 to €1085 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €312 to €785 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €580 to €940 over the weight