Latest prices from Raphoe

At the sheep sale at Raphoe on Monday, 20th June lambs sold at: €100 to €130 for 30-38kgs , €130 to €150 for 39-41kgs, €150 to €170 for 42-55kgs

By Ruth Rodgers
Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:50 pm

Fat Ewes sold from €80 to a high of €230 each.

At the cattle sale on Thursday, 23rd June yhere was a lively trade around the ring and online for excellent forward stock at this week’s sale while those that were lighter fleshed were slightly back in price from last week.

Quality lots sold from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg and lighter, plainer lots sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €1030/head to €2370/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1085 to €2180 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €885 to €1085 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €312 to €785 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €580 to €940 over the weight

Store Heifers - €300 to €733 over the weight

Store bullocks