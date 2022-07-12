Latest prices from Raphoe

Fat Ewes sold from €80 to a high of €212 each.

At the cattle sale on Thursday, 7th July there was another excellent entry of stock for this week’s sale with trade holding firm on previous weeks as cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3/kg.

Quality lots reached prices of €3.50/kg to €3.60/kg while plainer lots sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks peaked at €1620 over the weight.

Heifers reached prices of €1575 over the weight.

Fat Cows sold from €600/head to €2260/head.

FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1110 to €1620 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €780 to €1140 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €417 to €1195 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €815 to €1575 over the weight