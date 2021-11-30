Latest prices from the cattle rings at Omagh

News you can trust since 1963

Weanlings: P. McConnell, Victoria Bridge £680 and £610 Angus Heifers, G&M. McCauley, Drumquin £640 and £625 Angus Bulls; £600 Angus Heifers, Fermanagh Producer £600 Limousin Heifer, S. Selvin, Dromore £580 Friesian Bull, P. Teague, Sixmilecross £580 and £570 Simmental Heifers, R. Tait, Newtownstewart £520 Charolais Heifer.

Dropped Calves: E. Connolly, Castlederg £530 Limousin heifer, T. McDermott, Strabane £485; £480 and £405 Angus Bulls, D. McConnell, Knockmoyle £480 and £470 B. Blue Bulls, D. Colgan, Carrickmore £460 Limousin Bull, R. Bonnar, Beragh £440 and £400 B. Blue Bulls, B. McBride, Trillick £440 B. Blue Bulls, M. K. McCullagh, Glenhull £370 B. Blue Bull, A. Maguire, Enniskillen £365 Simmental Bull, D. Hempton, Gortin £270 B. Blue Heifer, D. Kerrigan, Irvinestown £365 Limousin Heifer, J. Elliot, Castlderg £365 B. Blue Bull, M. Nelson, Douglas Bridge £355 Angus Bull, M. Elkin, Omagh £355 Angus Bull, C. McAleer, Drumnakilly £350 Angus Heifer, D. Alexcander, Omagh £345 Simmental Bull.

Dairy Cows: R. A. McKelvey, Mountjoy £2400; £2260 and £2240 Calved Heifers, J. Marshall, Omagh £1380 Calved Heifers, A. McGovern, Fivemiletown £2300; £2200 and £2080 Calved Heifers, Wm. Wright, Omagh £2120 and £1700 Calved Heifers, C. Loughran, Newry £2000 and £1800 Calved Heifers, R. King, Laught £19000 and £1700 Ayrshire Heifers, Des. Moore, Fintona £1860, £1800 and £1720 Calved Heifers, I. J. Hamilton, Newtownstewart £1540 3rd Calver Fleckveih.

Bullocks: Martin Ferris, Leglands 830k £1800; 775k £1660, J. Cunninghan, Kileeshil 660k £1600; 700k £1680; 640k £155; 605k £1450, M. Kelly, Fintona 680k £1575; 605k £1320, S&G. Devine, Artigarvan 525k £1200, M. McCanny, Sion Mills 575k £1315; 650k £1475, R. Hogg, Ballinamallard 515k £1080, M. Brogan, Glenhull 445k £1140; 500k £1200, J. Alexander, Drumquin 420k £1020; 500k £1185, C. McFarland, Beragh 415k £990, S. Owens, Beragh 440k £1015, M. Donnelly, Dromore 465k £1040; 420k £955, D. Gallagher, Mountfield 495k £1200; 450k £990, C. Donaghy, Carrickmore 485k £1045, R. Hunter, Drumquin 360k £890, Drumduff Farmer 375k £800.