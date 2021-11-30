Latest prices from the cattle rings at Omagh
There was a smaller entry of store cattle, with a larger entry of fat cows, dairy cows and dropped calves at Omagh on Monday, 22nd November.
Bullocks: Martin Ferris, Leglands 830k £1800; 775k £1660, J. Cunninghan, Kileeshil 660k £1600; 700k £1680; 640k £155; 605k £1450, M. Kelly, Fintona 680k £1575; 605k £1320, S&G. Devine, Artigarvan 525k £1200, M. McCanny, Sion Mills 575k £1315; 650k £1475, R. Hogg, Ballinamallard 515k £1080, M. Brogan, Glenhull 445k £1140; 500k £1200, J. Alexander, Drumquin 420k £1020; 500k £1185, C. McFarland, Beragh 415k £990, S. Owens, Beragh 440k £1015, M. Donnelly, Dromore 465k £1040; 420k £955, D. Gallagher, Mountfield 495k £1200; 450k £990, C. Donaghy, Carrickmore 485k £1045, R. Hunter, Drumquin 360k £890, Drumduff Farmer 375k £800.
Heifers: David Cowan, Burndennett 510k £1180, R. J. Rankin, Castlederg 505k £1120; 535k £1100, G. Devanney, Lack 580k £1160, D. McKinley, Tarlim 455k £1050; 475k £1060, J. SLevin, Fintona 395k £910, Ross Hunter, Drumquin 420k £970; 450k £980, A. Kelly, Fintona 495k £1030, J. Rodgers, Beragh 500k £1000.
Dairy Cows: R. A. McKelvey, Mountjoy £2400; £2260 and £2240 Calved Heifers, J. Marshall, Omagh £1380 Calved Heifers, A. McGovern, Fivemiletown £2300; £2200 and £2080 Calved Heifers, Wm. Wright, Omagh £2120 and £1700 Calved Heifers, C. Loughran, Newry £2000 and £1800 Calved Heifers, R. King, Laught £19000 and £1700 Ayrshire Heifers, Des. Moore, Fintona £1860, £1800 and £1720 Calved Heifers, I. J. Hamilton, Newtownstewart £1540 3rd Calver Fleckveih.
Fat Cows: Ronan Ward, Mullaslin 590k £200; 690k £179, D. Robinson, Irvinestown 670k £194, K. O’Neill, Dromore 620k £184, W. J. Boyd, Kesh 640k £182, M O’Kane, Drumquin 570k £182, D. Cowan, Brundennett 670k £168; 560k £165; 630k £162, M. Coll, Drumquin 770k £165, D. Beattie, Gillygooley 850k £164; 810k £160, S&G. Devine, Artigarvan 770k £159, S. Whelan, Gortin 820k £156, P. McCullagh, Mountfield 820k £156.
Friesian Cows: A.McKelvey, Newtownstewart 490k £165, Des. Moore, Fintona 540k £158, S. O’Kane, Drumquin 530k £155, W. McCreery, Fyfin 710k £137, P. Armstrong, Kesh 840k £134, R. K. Maxwell, Urney 710k £134.
Dropped Calves: E. Connolly, Castlederg £530 Limousin heifer, T. McDermott, Strabane £485; £480 and £405 Angus Bulls, D. McConnell, Knockmoyle £480 and £470 B. Blue Bulls, D. Colgan, Carrickmore £460 Limousin Bull, R. Bonnar, Beragh £440 and £400 B. Blue Bulls, B. McBride, Trillick £440 B. Blue Bulls, M. K. McCullagh, Glenhull £370 B. Blue Bull, A. Maguire, Enniskillen £365 Simmental Bull, D. Hempton, Gortin £270 B. Blue Heifer, D. Kerrigan, Irvinestown £365 Limousin Heifer, J. Elliot, Castlderg £365 B. Blue Bull, M. Nelson, Douglas Bridge £355 Angus Bull, M. Elkin, Omagh £355 Angus Bull, C. McAleer, Drumnakilly £350 Angus Heifer, D. Alexcander, Omagh £345 Simmental Bull.
Weanlings: P. McConnell, Victoria Bridge £680 and £610 Angus Heifers, G&M. McCauley, Drumquin £640 and £625 Angus Bulls; £600 Angus Heifers, Fermanagh Producer £600 Limousin Heifer, S. Selvin, Dromore £580 Friesian Bull, P. Teague, Sixmilecross £580 and £570 Simmental Heifers, R. Tait, Newtownstewart £520 Charolais Heifer.