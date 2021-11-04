Latest prices from the rings at Enniskillen

BULLOCKS: Fivemiletown producer 556kg CH at 1310, 546kg CH at 1270, 568kg SIM at 1220, 524kg CH at 1180. Newtown producer 572kg LIM at 1250, 566kg LIM at 1280

Enniskillen producer 526kg AA at 1150, 530kg AA at 1180, 560kg AA at 1140. Ballygawley producer 402kg CH at 890, 364kg AA at 830. Derrylin producer 466kg LIM at 1270, 580g at 1330, 564kg at 1260. Enniskillen producer 484kg CH at 1150, 456kg LIM at 1100, 526kg HER at 1120. Springfield producer 520kg CH at 1140. Derrylin producer 368kg LIM at 910, 530kg CH at 1100. Derrygonnelly producer 566kg LIM at 1290, 574kg CH at 1330. Irvinestown producer 434kg SIM at 960, 498kg SIM at 1020

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1100 for a CH 393kg, heifers sold from 600 to 1150 for a CH 301kg.

Ruling Price: Kesh producer 393kg CH steer at 1100, 420kg CH steer at 1080, 245kg CH hfr at 590 Derrygonnelly producer 419kg CH steer at 1090, 259kg CH bull at 740, 248kg CH bull at 800. Enniskillen producer 281kg CH hfr at 1000, 286kg Ch hfr at 870, 313kg CH hfr at 1010, 301kg CH hfr at 1150. Roslea producer 329kg CH steer at 900, 364kg CH steer at 1020, 323kg CH steer at 900, 297kg CH steer at 910. Boho producer 226kg CH bull at 780, 271kg CH hfr at 600, 283kg CH hfr at 720. Belleek producer 299kg CH bull at 800, 376kg CH bull at 1050, 336kg CH hfr at 850. Kinawley producer 333kg CH steer at 890, 330kg CH hfr at 850, 281kg CH hfr at 740. Bellanaleck producer 448kg CH steer at 1100, 384kg CH steer at 960, 368kg CH steer at 890. Trillick producer 244kg SIM bull at 640, 233kg LIM bull at 650, 314kg SIM bull at 770. Enniskillen producer 267kg AA bull at 660, 224kg AA bull at 580, 235kg LIM bull at 660

CALVES

Beef bred BULL claves sold from £200 - £495, HFR calves from £100 - £340, FRE bull claves from £50 - £180. Petigo producer CH bull at 495, Castlederg producer AA bull at 435, AA bull at 410

SUCKLER COWS: Belleek producer BB cow with hfr at 1680, SAL cow with bull at 1380. Lisbellaw producer SPG HER hfr at 1700. Macken producer SIM cow with hfr at 1540. Derrylin producer LIM cow with hfr at 1340

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 245ppk paid for a 600kg CH at 1350, Medium weights from 198-236ppk paid for a 500kg at 1190, light weights from 205-250ppk paid for a 390kg CH at 980. M’veely producer CH 750kg at 1500. Tempo producer CH 600kg at 1350, CH 510kg at 1110, CH 480kg at 1620. Garrison producer CH 650kg at1310. Florencecourt producer CH 600kg at 1300. Omagh producer CH 576kg at 1250, CH 590kg at 1240, CH 580kg at 1140

Fat cows