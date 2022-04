Latest prices from the rings at Kilrea

All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped Calves

Bull Calves: L’Derry farmer, BB £625; Randalstown farmer, BB £535, £495; Ballymoney farmer, FKV £485, £370, £305, £250, BB £220; FKV £215; Ballymena farmer, AA £470; Portavogie farmer, AA £450, £300, BB £215; Portglenone farmer, BB £440, £365, Lim £290, Gal £280, £275; Ballymena farmer, AA £430; Rasharkin farmer, AA £425; Randalstown farmer, Lim £405, FKV £400, Her £350; Ballymena farmer, Lim £395; Kilrea farmer, Lim £380; Kilrea farmer, AA £360, £305, £290; Ballymoney farmer, BB £330, AA £245, BB £220, AA £215, BB £215, AA £210; Limavady farmer, AA £305, £290; Armoy farmer, AA £300; Glarryford farmer, BB £290; Upperlands farmer, Fri £285; Magherafelt farmer, Lim £280; Aghadowey farmer, BB £275, £230; Randalstown farmer, AA £275; L’Derry farmer, AA £270; Coleraine farmer, ST £260, £235, Her £200; Ahoghill farmer, BB £255; Limavady farmer, AA £255, £220, £200; Aghadowey farmer, Sim £250; Aghadowey farmer, BB £250, £215, £210; Stewartstown farmer, Her £240; Castledawson farmer, Lim £230; Bushmills farmer, DAQ £220; Upperlands farmer, AA £215; Armoy farmer, AA £210; Ballyronan farmer, AA £210, £200.

Heifer Calves: Portavogie farmer, Hol £440, BB £405, £325, £320, AA £315, £305, £270; Ahoghill farmer, BB £430, AA £400; Randalstown farmer, AA £355, £265; Kilrea farmer, Sim £380, AU £350; Randalstown farmer, BB £375, £240; Newbuildings farmer, Fri £355, BB £320, Fri £310, BB £230; Randalstown farmer, AA £355, £200; Ballymena farmer, AA £350; Armoy farmer, BB £310, AA £300; Glarryford farmer, BB £310; Magherafelt farmer, Lim £310; Rasharkin farmer, BB £300, AA £280; Dungiven farmer, AA £300, £205; Aghadowey farmer, BB £290; Ballymoney farmer, AA £280, £275, BB £260; Ballymoney farmer, AA £280, £275, BB £260, AA £215; Stewartstown farmer, BB £270, £220; Portglenone farmer, Gal £265, £220; Ballymoney farmer, BB £260; Ballymena farmer, AA £255;Limavady farmer, AA £240; L’Derry farmer, AA £240, £205; Castlerock farmer, SPK £215; Bushmills farmer, AA £205.

Kilrea Mart

Friesian Calves

Super trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £285. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/Suck Calves (135)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £830 and 333 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry on Wednesday 20th April at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand. Steers to £1800, Heifers to £1700.

Fat Cows & Bulls to £1900.

Fat Cows: (140) on offer - flying trade: Carrickfergus farmer, 580k MAJ £1460 (252); Maghera farmer, 480k Lim £1140 (238), 560k ST £840 (150); Ballymena farmer, 490k CH £1140 (233); Draperstown farmer, 560k Sim £1220 (218), 730k £1480 (203), 530k £980 (185); Finvoy farmer, 620k Lim £1330 (215); Ballymena farmer, 640k Sim £1360 (213), 660k BB £1350 (205), 620k Lim £1110 (179); Randalstown farmer, 750k Sim £1590 (212); Castlerock farmer, 750k AA £1560 (208), 1030k Her £1690 (164), 700k Fri £1110 (159); Ballykelly farmer, 600k Her £1240 (207); Coagh farmer, 410k Her £840 (205), 390k £790 (203), 500k Sim £970 (194), 460k Her £870 (189), 440k Sim £830 (189), 450k Her £840 (187), 420k Fri £750 (179), 420k £730 (174), 370k Her £630 (170); Dunloy farmer, 830k CH £1700 (205), 690k Sim £1280 (186); Swatragh farmer, 700k Lim £1420 (203), 660k £1260 (191); Limavady farmer, 520k Lim £1050 (202), 660k Sim £1030 (156); Bellaghy farmer, 530k Sal £1040 (196); Dungiven farmer, 530k Fri £1040 (196), 540k £1010 (187), 480k £780 (163); Moneymore farmer, 600k Fri £1170 (195), 670k £1300 (194); Portglenone farmer, 760k Par £1480 (195), 680k AA £1120 (165); Randalstown farmer, 550k MB £1060 (193), 620k £1010 (163); Garvagh farmer, 610k Lim £1170 (192), 660k Sim £960 (146); Stewartstown farmer, 510k Hol £940 (184); Ahoghill farmer, 540k FKV £980 (182), 490k Fri £860 (176); Toomebridge farmer, 500k Lim £900 (180); Coleraine farmer, 750k Fri £1330 (177), 690k £1040 (151), 550k £800 (146); Killaloo farmer, 650k Sim £1150 (177); Garvagh farmer, 530k Lim £920 (174), 410k £690 (168); Limavady farmer, 1090k Sim £1900 (174); Armoy farmer, 720k Fri £1210 (168), 650k £1040 (160); Claudy farmer, 560k SH £940 (168); Coleraine farmer, 800k Fri £1320 (165), 800k £1250 (156); Glarryford farmer, 820k Fri £1350 (165), 760k £1230 (162); Maghera farmer, 680k Hol £1120 (165), 820k £1290 (157); Garvagh farmer, 600k AA £980 (163); Portglenone farmer, 700k Fri £1140 (163), 630k £970 (154); Maghera farmer, 780k AA £1260 (162); Garvagh farmer, 660k BB £1050 (159); Limavady farmer, 600k Fri £950 (158), 630k £920 (146); Macosquin farmer, 550k Fri £860 (156), 570k £870 (153), 510k £740 (145), 570k £820 (144); Tobermore farmer, 750k Hol £1160 (155); Magherafelt farmer, 590k Fri £880 (149); Magherafelt farmer, 650k Fri £940 (145); Ballygowan farmer, 600k Hol £860 (143); Portglenone farmer, 520k Fri £730 (140).

Suckler Stock: Upperlands farmer, AA Heifer with CH Heifer calf at foot to £1460; Coleraine farmer, CH Heifer with Fri Bull calf at foot to £1360;

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers: Drumahoe farmer, 400k Lim £1230 (308), 440k £1120 (255), 410k £1040 (254), 410k £970 (237), 400k SH £910 (228), 410k Lim £930 (227), 420k £890 (212), 400k £800 (200); Cushendal farmer, 390k CH £1060 (272), 400k £910 (228); Rasharkin farmer, 470k Lim £1280 (272), 430k £1090 (254), 510k AA £1140 (224), 470k BB £1040 (221), 450k Sim £990 (220), 510k BB £1120 (220), 470k Sim £1000 (213), 490k BB £1030 (210), 530k AA £1080 (204), 480k BB £980 (204); Portglenone farmer, 440k CH £1190 (272), 330k £870 (264), 330k Lim £810 (246), 410k CH £990 (242), 370k £810 (219); Upperlands farmer, 470k Lim £1250 (266), 510k £1250 (245), 510k £1100 (216); Castledawson farmer, 600k BB £1560 (260), 560k Lim £1440 (257), 590k CH £1440 (244), 600k Lim £1440 (240), 640k £1520 (238), 570k £1350 (237), 620k £1460 (236), 630k £1470 (233), 620k ST £1390 (224), 600k CH £1340 (223), 660k £1340 (203); Knockloughrim farmer, 480k Lim £1280 (267), 530k £1270 (240), 410k £940 (229); Upperlands farmer, 470k Lim £1250 (266), 410k £1030 (251), 470k £1160 (247), 430k £960 (223), 440k £960 (218); Claudy farmer, 470k CH £1240 (264); Magherafelt farmer, 300k CH £790 (263), 310k £770 (248), 340k £720 (212), 380k AA £800 (211), 350k CH £730 (209), 290k £580 (200); Dungiven farmer, 650k DAQ £1700 (262); Carrickfergus farmer, 360k Lim £940 (261), 420k CH £1080 (257), 440k Lim £1070 (243), 430k £1040 (242), 430k £940 (219), 400k £820 (205); Crumlin farmer, 580k CH £1490 (257); Macosquin farmer, 360k CH £910 (253), 430k £1020 (237), 460k £1070 (233), 370k £860 (232), 550k Sal £1260 (229), 350k CH £760 (217), 420k £900 (214); Toomebridge farmer, 360k CH £900 (250), 360k £880 (244); Upperlands farmer, 440k Lim £1100 (250), 460k £1050 (228); Castlerock farmer, 410k DAQ £1010 (246), 390k £780 (200); Limavady farmer, 370k CH £910 (246), 380k £920 (242), 360k Lim £850 (236), 350k £810 (231), 310k CH £690 (223), 440k SHB £980 (223), 420k CH £910 (217), 440k Sal £930 (211), 340k CH £710 (209), 330k AA £660 (200); Upperlands farmer, 590k Lim £1480 (251); Cushendun farmer, 350k CH £870 (249), 410k £970 (237), 380k £860 (226), 410k £920 (224); Dungiven farmer, 410k Lim £1010 (246), 420k AA £930 (221), 490k Her £1050 (214), 490k £1020 (208), 410k £850 (207), 490k £1010 (206), 410k £830 (202); Garvagh farmer, 430k CH £1030 (240); Draperstown farmer, 280k Sim £670 (239); Randalstown farmer, 610k Sim £1400 (230), 640k £1460 (228); Kilrea farmer, 560k Sim £1280 (229), 530k AA £1170 (221); Magherafelt farmer, 410k Lim £940 (229), 350k £800 (229), 410k £930 (227); Glenarm farmer, 510k AA £1150 (226); Coleraine farmer, 550k CH £1230 (224); Ballymena farmer, 450k Lim £1000 (222); Ballymoney farmer, 580k Lim £1290 (222), 540k Her £1180 (219), 550k Lim £1130 (206); Finvoy farmer, 490k BB £1080 (220), 440k £960 (218), 510k £1110 (218), 440k £930 (211), 570k AA £1140 (200); Moneymore farmer, 390k BB £850 (218), 435k £950 (218); Kilrea farmer, 530k Her £1140 (215), 520k £1090 (210); Garvagh farmer, 300k BB £640 (213), 320k AA £640 (200); Ballymena farmer, 370k AA £780 (211), 420k £880 (210), 370k £770 (208), 380k £780 (205), 420k £860 (205), 430k £870 (202); Maghera farmer, 580k BB £1200 (207); Desertmartin farmer, 570k SHB £1160 (204).

Steers: Garvagh farmer, 510k Lim £1450 (284), 510k CH £1290 (253), 520k £1190 (229); Magherafelt farmer, 280k CH £740 (264), 270k £690 (256), 340k £860 (253), 340k £850 (250), 360k £890 (247), 370k £890 (241), 370k Sim £890 (241), 320k CH £770 (241), 420k £1010 (241), 360k AA £840 (233), 300k CH £700 (233), 310k £720 (232), 340k AA £780 (229), 380k CH £870 (229), 450k AA £990 (220), 340k £720 (212), 320k CH £670 (209), 380k AA £760 (200); Claudy farmer, 420k CH £1100 (262), 360k Lim £880 (244), 410k CH £990 (242), 360k Sim £840 (233), 350k Lim £770 (220); Magherafelt farmer, 400k Lim £1040 (260), 410k £1060 (259); Kilrea farmer, 700k CH £1800 (257), 650k Lim £1660 (255), 670k £1700 (254), 630k £1580 (251), 700k £1740 (249), 630k £1570 (249), 660k £1630 (247), 650k £1600 (246), 750k CH £1800 (240); Macosquin farmer, 350k CH £900 (257), 370k £860 (232), 460k £1060 (230), 380k Sal £790 (208); Castledawson farmer, 600k Lim £1530 (255); Ballymena farmer, 570k AA £1440 (253), 480k Lim £1080 (225); Crumlin farmer, 550k Lim £1380 (251), 620k CH £1530 (247), 750k AA £1730 (231), 540k CH £1220 (226); Upperlands farmer, 510k Lim £1270 (249), 420k £990 (236); Carrickfergus farmer, 400k Lim £980 (245), 450k £1100 (244), 360k £850 (236), 320k £750 (234), 400k £900 (225), 470k £1030 (219), 360k £780 (217), 420k £900 (214), 400k £830 (208), 560k £1130 (202); Finvoy farmer, 500k BB £1220 (244), 460k £1070 (233), 420k £950 (226), 500k £1120 (224), 450k £1000 (222), 480k £1060 (221), 500k £1090 (218), 470k £1000 (213); Garvagh farmer, 520k Lim £1260 (242), 580k £1340 (231), 530k £1170 (221); Upperlands farmer, 550k Lim £1330 (242); Coleraine farmer, 480k BB £1150 (240), 540k Her £1240 (230), 5560k BB £1230 (220), 530k Her £1060 (200); Kilrea farmer, 480k Lim £1150 (240), 490k £1120 (229); Macosquin farmer, 390k AA £900 (231), 450k £900 (200); Ballymoney farmer, 530k Lim £1220 (230), 570k £1210 (212); Garvagh farmer, 270k CH £620 (230); Maghera farmer, 580k Bb £1320 (228); Upperlands farmer, 670k Lim £1500 (224); Dungiven farmer, 400k CH £890 (223), 460k £990 (215), 450k £960 (213), 430k £900 (209); Portglenone farmer, 770k FKV £1660 (216), 770k CH £1650 (214), 800k BB £1700 (213); Portglenone farmer, 370k Lim £800 (216); Ballymena farmer, 470k BB £1000 (213), 500k £1000 (200); Dungiven farmer, 350k AA £740 (211);

Bellaghy farmer, 500k ST £1020 (204); Moneymore farmer, 510k AA £1040 (204).

Friesian & AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.